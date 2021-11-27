Star Air wins the 'Highest average passenger load factor on RCS flights' award by the Ministry of Civil Aviation

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI/PRNewswire): With a commitment to enhance regional connectivity throughout the country, Star Air has had an incredible and exciting journey during the winter schedule of October 2020. It has been voted as the airline with the highest average passenger load factor on RCS flights by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

As passionate advocates for hassle-free, affordable, on-time services, Star Air promises its passengers utmost care. Making Star Air all about fulfilling everyone's travel aspirations, the airline constantly seeks Connecting Real India and making travel accessible and affordable. As a regional airline, it has made significant strides in Indian aviation in a limited time. It has also set up exemplary actions by joining hands with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the fight against COVID-19 by regularly airlifting vaccines at zero cost, thus making the vaccines available to the public at the shortest possible time.

Star Air has consistently led the passenger load factor charts since its inception. With consistent on-time performance, the airline has gradually become synonymous among flyers that experience the comfort of hassle-free travel at affordable prices. As per DGCA statistics, Star Air had the highest Passenger Load Factor (PLF) among all Indian airlines in February 2021 and the second-highest Passenger Load Factor (PLF) of 80.0% in October 2021.

As Star Air continues its commitment to Connecting Real India, it has widened its network by opening five new stations: Surat, Nashik, Jodhpur, Jamnagar, and Hyderabad, along with the induction of the 5th aircraft during this timeline. With the launch of these destinations, they received a phenomenal response from the public. They also added ten new flights connecting these cities with either one of the two operational bases: Belagavi & Bengaluru. Moreover, having started the charter services, backed with the fleet of Embraer ERJ145 aircraft and Airbus helicopters, they received approval for operating International charters in late 2020. Flyers can now avail of Star charter services and fly to any of their favorite destinations around the world. In December 2020, Star Air operated its first international charter to Male, Maldives, making it one of the key milestone achievements.



"As we step into our new winter schedule, it is important for us to celebrate all that we achieved over the past winter schedule. It gives me immense pleasure and pride to see how far we've come. We are extremely proud of the great accomplishments we have achieved over a limited span of time. Our timely services, economical fares, connectivity, and zeal to deliver the best to our flyers every time are the key reasons why Star Air has been able to lead the way towards a new dawn in the aviation industry. We thank the entire team of Star Air for their continued effort for always striving excellence and serving our passengers with care," says Mr. Sanjay Ghodawat, Chairman - Star Air.

Currently, Star Air offers scheduled flight services to 15 Indian destinations that include Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, Tirupati, Jamnagar, and Hyderabad. For more information, please visit www.starair.in. Connect with Star Air on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Star Air is the aviation arm of prominent Indian business conglomerate Sanjay Ghodawat Group that has its presence in various high-value business verticals like Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail and Textiles. It has a strength of over 10,000 employees and a student base of 16,000 under its aegis.

For more information, one can call on +91-99705 5511/ +91-22-50799555 or visit www.starair.in

