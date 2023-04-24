Star Housing Finance Limited, a rural focused home finance company posts 100 per cent+ y-o-y growth in FY '2022-23

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI/PNN): Star Housing Finance Limited (Star HFL), (BSE Scrip code BOM: 539017) a rural focused home finance company has recorded robust performance for the year ending Mar 31, 2023.

The Board of Directors have today approved the full year audited financial results. FY'2022-23 has been the first operational year wherein Star HFL has registered 100 per cent+ y-o-y growth. The scale up under a strong underwriting and risk framework has resulted in build up of quality retail low ticket home loan book

Key Operational & Financial Highlights:

Gross Loan Book: The gross loan book as of Mar 31, 2023 has increased y-o-y by 136.33 per cent inching towards Rs.250 crs mark during FY'2022-23

Build up of Quality AUM: Focused in house receivable management program with strong customer engagement through the loan life cycle has resulted in PAR (0+ dpd) getting reduced from 27.2 per cent as of Mar 31, 2022 to now 5.06 per cent as on Mar 31, 2023. Incremental book since Oct 2019 is 98 per cent+ retail (average ticket size of 12-13 lakhs) having PAR of 0.68 per cent and zero NPA

As of Mar 31, 2023, GNPA stands at 1.68 per cent and NNPA stands at 1.25 per cent

Geographically Diversified Scale Up: The AUM is build across the states of Maharashtra (Extended Mumbai Region: 25 per cent, Extended Pune Region: 26 per cent, Vidarbha Region: 11 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (10 per cent), Gujarat (5 per cent), Rajasthan (18 per cent) and Tamil Nadu (5 per cent)

During the year Star HFL has doubled its physical presence to now 14 branches. Coupled with digital PoPs, the Company is now present at 30+ locations across operational geographies with a staff count of 150+ employees, more than 40 per cent of which are in underwriting and collection functions at branches

Net Worth crosses Rs.100 crs: Star HFL has successfully raised capital in two rounds in FY'2022-23 which saw participation from reputed professionals from capital markets and BFSI space. The shareholding profile is augmented with participation from individual investors, institutional entities, a family office and an FPI. Star HFL now has an eco-system of more than 6500 shareholders. Courtesy these rounds, the net worth has crossed Rs.100 crs and stands at Rs.106.42 crs as of Mar 31, 2023.

Strong Liability Machinery: Star HFL has relationship with public sector banks, private sector banks, financial institutions and the National Housing Bank. During the year the Company has raised fresh term loans from 11 banks and FIs with current outstanding of Rs.111.6 crs. FY'2022-23 saw first term loan received from a social impact fund. Total borrowings outstanding as of March 31, 2023 is Rs.162.5 crs. Through the year, Star HFL has developed robust pipeline and shall continue to expand the engagement with other institutions in banking space

Top Line Growth: For the 12 months period ending March 31, 2023, the total income increased by 92.32 per cent y-o-y

Expenses: Investment in quality manpower as required per the growth plan and related expansion in operational geographies has resulted in employee expenses increasing by 27.55 per cent y-o-y. Total operating expenses have increased by 51 per cent y-o-y primarily attributable to capacity creation for future build up and the scale up that happened in FY'2022-23.

Bottom line growth: For the 12 months period ending March 31, 2023, PBT increased by 507 per cent y-o-y. Removing the exceptional non-cash expense line, PBT has increased by 328 per cent y-o-y. For the 12 months period ending March 31, 2023, PAT increased by 1021 per cent y-o-y. Removing the exceptional non-cash expense line, PAT has increased by 467 per cent y-o-y



Employee Ownership Enabled: FY'2022-23 saw exercise of first tranche of ESOP I scheme ensuring participation of eligible employees as owners of the Company. Subject to all approvals and compliances in place, Star HFL looks forward to expand the ambit of employee ownership through further ESOP schemes through the growth journey

Strong and Reputed Board: Star HFL is governed by strong and an independent board comprising of reputed professionals from BFSI space viz. Amlendra Prasad Saxena, (Ex GM, NHB); Ajith Lakshmanan (Ex ED of LIC of India), Pradip Kumar Das (ex-ED IDBI Bank) and Neelam Tater (Professional CA & CS)

Outlook Upgraded: Taking a note of the Company's growth, quality of the loan book, established processes and risk framework, profile of the management team and overall corporate governance, CARE ratings has upgraded the outlook of the company to "Positive" in the fourth quarter of FY'2022-23

Financial Highlights - Key Financial and Operating Numbers / Ratios:



Speaking on full year performance, Ashish Jain, MD of Star HFL said, "The leadership team had resolved in the beginning of the financial year that FY'2022-23 shall be the beginning of the growth journey for Star HFL and we are happy to have walked the talk registering 100 per cent+ y-o-y growth across key business areas, notably record disbursements during the year and resultant AUM growth. This growth is backed by robust processes and guidelines across operational areas and is governed by strong review mechanism at the level of senior management and the Board.

Through liability program and capital raise, we have been able to mobilize funds to fuel the growth. Strong connect and follow up with customers has rationale PAR to lower single digits and this has provided us further confidence to grow our book.

One feels that rural India story in housing courtesy rise in income levels, nuclearization, and physical/digital infrastructure development is set to unfold in coming years. Local level drivers in these geographies for growth in residential mortgages shall aid growth of rural focused housing companies like Star HFL. We as a team look forward to the exciting next few years for quality growth and create value for all stakeholders"

Company Financials for FY2022-23 (Figures in Lakhs):





Star Housing Finance Limited (Star HFL) is BSE listed rural focused housing finance company. The Company has been operational in the affordable housing finance space since 2009. Star HFL provides long term housing finance assistance to EWS/LIG families towards purchase/construction of low-cost housing units (affordable housing) in its operational geographies. Star HFL is a professionally managed Company with a presence across states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. Star HFL is registered as a Primary Lending Institution (PLI) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and has received subsidy for its qualified customers under CLSS scheme. Star HFL has its Registered & Corporate Office in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

