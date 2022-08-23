Star Imaging & Path Lab provides accurate health diagnosis in Delhi

Delhi-NCR [India], August 23 (ANI/GPRC): The need and availability of diagnostic facilities have always been vital for society, but things weren't this advanced and organized 44 years ago.

This was precisely when the seeds of Star Imaging & Path Lab Pvt. Ltd. were planted. In 1978, the organization kicked off a basic setup for x-rays and simple pathology tests.

Over the years, they planned on slowly adding to their facilities, expanding and including the latest technology in both the pathology and radiology department. Star Imaging & Path Lab Pvt. Ltd. emerged soon after providing more test facilities. This includes CT Coronary Angiogram Test, CBCT, Echo, Ultrasound, Computerized Lab, Diagnostic Reports, MRI & CT, Centers, MDs, etc.

Star Imaging Specialize in CT Coronary Angiogram Test

Doctors advise a CT coronary angiogram to examine the conditions of blocked or narrowed down arteries of the heart. It is a non-invasive method, and the technique uses powerful rays to create images of the heart and blood vessels which doctors analyze to know the condition and accordingly decide on a treatment plan.

A CT scanner is a powerful imaging machine that takes many cross-sectional images of your body and combines them to create a complete image. Star Imaging has a powerful 128-slice CT scanner that allows them to get absolute precision out of each scan.

Star Imaging & Path Lab Pvt. Ltd. takes it as its primary mission to use world-class technology to provide in-depth analysis of reports and allow accurate diagnostic results. Their vision in this game has always been focused on building a healthy community. Star Imaging & Path Lab Pvt. Ltd. supports preventive care instead of acting on reactive care. They have also taken steps to spread awareness, so clients can quickly get access to their services.



The Team Ensures Unprecedented Services In Healthcare Space

In this journey, they have always ensured the best-quality diagnostic and pathology services to Delhi-NCR. Star Imaging & Path Lab Pvt. Ltd. has excelled for over four decades, conducting over 20 million tests for satisfied patients. They currently have over 15 experts and organ-specific radiologists working on the team.

Star Imaging & Path Lab Pvt. Ltd. has 14 working departments. These are; MRI, CT SCAN, Pathology, X-RAY, BMD / Dexa Scan, Color Doppler & Ultrasound, 3T MRI, Cardiology Test, MAMMOGRAPHY, NEUROLOGY, CBCT & DENTAL IMAGING, Health Packages, UROFLOW, and MISCELLANEOUS TEST.

There are other wellness services that can also be tied to Star Imaging & Path Lab Pvt. Ltd. This includes wellness packages, Medanta E-Clinic, Breast Clinic, Cardiology Consultation, Star Preventive Cancer Care Clinic, etc. Since the inception of the Covid-19 pandemic, they have also been quick to add Covid tests to their list of services.

Dr Sameer Bhati is the Director at Star Imaging & Path Lab Pvt. Ltd. and is the founder of the Medical Education in Star Education and Training Institute.

Bhati brings four decades of unparalleled experience to the team. It is under his mentorship that the pathology lab delivers nothing but excellence in the healthcare realm. The team also has Dr Sameer Sood as the Chief Radiologist & HOD - Department of Radiology & Imaging at Star Imaging & Path Lab Pvt. Ltd. He brings an impeccable three decades of experience to the table. The team has been performing outstandingly under his unmatched guidance.

