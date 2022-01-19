Star Localmart enters Pune, plans to launch 100 stores in FY23

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Star Localmart, the retail arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group, today inaugurated its first retail store at Kesnand, Wagholi in Pune.

Strategically designed and located, Star Localmart aims to enhance the lives of consumers with convenience and product affordability, while simultaneously providing an unparalleled retail experience by empowering local resources.

Widely regarded and recognized for its uniquely-held mission of offering customers a wide range of high-quality consumer products at attractive rates, Star Localmart ensures that customers indulge themselves with great discounts, quality products, and excellent customer care. It gives us immense pleasure to expand our footprint in one of the major educational and technological cities of India.

Commenting on this milestone, its Managing Director - Shrenik Ghodawat stated, "As we expand Star Localmart into the city of Pune, I truly believe this experience will be nothing short of extraordinary. Not only will it play an integral part in our retail business but also boost customer satisfaction with quality products and services. As a passionate team, it is our commitment to provide an exquisite shopping experience to ensure customer satisfaction. We hope that our store brings a progressive step towards boosting the local economy and serving the needs of residents of Pune."

Star Localmart currently operates more than 45 retail stores across parts of Maharashtra and Karnataka like Kolhapur, Sangli, Ichalkaranji, Ratnagiri, Miraj, Belgavi, Bagalkot and other locations.

With the goal of opening 3000 stores over the course of the next three years, Star Localmart aims to generate 25000 local employment opportunities that would aid the expansion of the retail stores into new markets. As an exceptionally proficient one-stop shopping destination, Star Localmart is perfect for consumers looking for high-quality products with convenience at affordable prices.



Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has its presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail, and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Sanjay Ghodawat.

It has a strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000, and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigor and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

