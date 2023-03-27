Star trio is back again

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI/Studiopanic): With the advent of modern entertainment houses like Saga Music and exceptional talents, Haryanvi songs have paved its way in the contemporary zone. Unlike others, Saga has been gaining ground and winning laurels in the music industry with its pragmatic approach and providing freshness to the audience.





Saga Music has done what never has been done or thought of before by bringing together three top artists of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana namely Uttar Kumar, Sapna Choudhary and Renuka Panwar. This trio has never come before the audiences but this time they are ready to serve their audiences on a single platter.



After the gigantic success of "Motto" & "Wish", Saga Music is about to add a new feather in its cap with a new sparkling number Bairen Matke. The song is of a bouncy-rom-dance number with peppy dance steps and has the charm and impact on making the people groove to its beats. Featuring Sapna Choudhary, Uttar Kumar and Ruba Khan, the song has been melodiously sung by Renuka Panwar (yes, the 52 Gaj ka Daman girl).







The song is very playful in nature, owing its composition to none other than Aman Jaji, and giving a pleasant visual treat exploding with vibrant colours, and groovy dance moves. No matter whether you speak the dialect or not, the melody of the track will take your soul to a whole new level with an impulse to dance. The song will undoubtedly make a huge impression on all the wedding floors.



The lyrics have been penned by Rakesh Majaria and the dance steps are choreographed by Ritchie Burton. Directed by Amarpreet GS Chhabra, who also directed another hit Haryanvi track 'Tere Bargi', this song will be out very soon.



