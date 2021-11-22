StarAndDaisy introduces a wide range of quality and premium baby products

New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI/Heylin Spark): StarAndDaisy introduces premium baby products catering to the needs of parents.

With products that are unique and rich in quality, the company aims to provide top-notch products at affordable prices. Starting in 2020, StarAndDaisy is one of the fastest-growing brands in the babycare segment.

The brand offers the widest selection of baby products. Located in Ghaziabad, the products are available across all online marketplaces. By offering a diverse variety of baby and kids products Strollers, prams, rockers, cribs, high chairs, study tables etc. StarAndDaisy envisions providing the perfect products for a wide array of customers' needs.

One can find products in all Baby gear and development categories. Akshay Arya and Anshul Arya, the Founders of StarAndDaisy, believe that every child deserves the best products. Childhood, being the golden days of life, must be made memorable with premium and comfortable products. With a mission to become the best partner in the beautiful journey of parenting, the duo incepted StarAndDaisy.

With a portfolio of over 250 products including Baby Gear like Strollers, Prams, Walkers, Rockers, Cribs, Cradles, High Chairs, Bath Tubs, Maternity Essentials, Clothing and Kids Products like Tricycles, Cycles, Battery Ride-on, and Educational toys, StarAndDaisy has become the first choice of parents.



The brand is also offering several International Brand products through exclusive tie-ups. Empowered by educated, modern and Up-market patrons, the company has assisted several parents in their parenting journey. As a value-driven and customer-centric company, the team guides every client and helps them pick the best products for their kids. Their motto is to have happy clients forever.



With a vision to aid the parents in their journey of exceptional parenting by providing baby supplies, tools that will assist them in comfortably and relaxingly caring for their kids, StarAndDaisy aims to make parenting not a task but a beautiful journey to be lived in moments. The company has is selling over 250 SKUs on Amazon, Flipkart, Firstcry, and other marketplaces so far.

The products have been featured on YouTube and several other parenting sites. The brand is consciously focusing on the latest high-quality products at an affordable price segment with a vision to bring Premium International gear in reach of every parent. StarAndDaisy has embarked on its journey to be the best in the industry.

