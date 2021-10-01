Starbucks India offers free limited edition reusable cup on 2nd October, inviting customers on a resource-positive journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In celebration of 50 years of coffee and connections globally, Starbucks India is gifting customers a limited-edition reusable cup on purchase of any handcrafted beverage on October 2nd.

Coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti, this initiative is in alignment with the company's goal to reduce waste to landfills by 50% by 2030. Starbucks is encouraging customers to shift away from single use product consumption, championing the use of recycled content and promoting reusability.

In a first for the company globally, Starbucks India will offer promotions to motivate customers to reduce single use cup waste and adopt long-term sustainable behavior. With many customers keen to enjoy their favorite Starbucks beverages while on the go, Starbucks wants customers to adopt positive change by endorsing reusables as a part of their daily Starbucks ritual.

Commenting on the initiative, Sushant Dash, CEO, Tata Starbucks Pvt Ltd. said, "The global reusable cup initiative conceived in celebration of our milestone anniversary, reinforces our aspiration to be people and planet positive. Through this effort we invite our customers across the country to contribute their bit towards creating a better future for people and the planet we all share. We remain grounded in our mission to create and implement innovative solutions which positively impact the environment while maintaining a strong connection with our customers and giving back to the communities we serve."

"As we mark our anniversary milestone, this reusable cup is our gift to customers and our invitation to join Starbucks on our journey to becoming a resource-positive-company," said Sara Trilling, president, Starbucks Asia Pacific. "This step is only one part of many more to come. Together with our customers, we're constantly innovating new ways to scale more sustainable solutions across the region."

Starbucks has always been committed to doing business in ways that are beneficial to the people and planet. In their constant endeavor to adopt greener options, Starbucks has implemented sustainable initiatives like the use of compostable straws, wooden cutlery only on request, eliminating single-use plastic and shifting from single-use to recyclable packaging. Along with investing in innovative agricultural, reforestation and water conservation practices; better waste management in stores and in communities, the Bring Your Own Tumbler program; developing more eco-friendly operations and expanding plant-based and environmentally friendly menu options.

How it works:



1. On October 2, every customer who buys a tall and above sized beverage will get a limited-edition reusable cup worth Rs. 300, Free!

2. The offer will be available in all Starbucks outlets across the country and is applicable on delivery and Mobile Order and Pay as per conditions specified in the offer

3. Customers who visit the store or order on 2nd October, will get 25% off on their next beverage between 3rd and 17th October as per conditions specified in the offer

4. Customers are encouraged to bring back their cup when they next visit Starbucks to benefit from the BYO discount

October 2 not only represents a historical annual landmark for the country but also for Starbucks as the company aspires by this day alone to reach out to 2 million customers across the Asia Pacific region. With one cup replacing up to 30 single-use cups, the company aspires to create a culture of reuse amongst customers, partners (employees) and communities, bringing them together around a shared desire to do more for the planet. To build excitement ahead of October 2, Starbucks India partners have taken part in training and team activities, empowering them to promote sustainability in stores.

