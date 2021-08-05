START, a holistic Wellness app based on Intermittent Fasting kickstarts operations

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI/ThePRTree): The wellness industry gets a boost with the launch of a new lifestyle wellness app START, which is hinged on the methodology of 16:8 Intermittent Fasting.

Created by London & Mumbai based entrepreneur, Shayan Italia, the START app is endorsed by numerous healthcare and wellness professionals- doctors, yoga teachers, sports and cellular nutritionists. The app is at a beta testing phase and is now open for end users to download on Apple iOS and Google Play store.

Intermittent fasting as a science has grown exponentially and START aims to create awareness on the benefits of intermittent fasting and initiating people into adopting a healthier lifestyle in the face of the ongoing global Covid- 19 Pandemic in a unique and fun way & by empowering its users.

Unlike other fasting apps on the market that merely work on providing a counter that tracks the duration of your fast, START is a powerful digital tool which is designed to not only monitor activities which will help users with weight control, but has an entire program tailor-made 'to the hour' for the individual using the app which is personalized and set to one's own lifestyle.

It reminds users of their fasting and eating windows, tracks weight changes and charts out the best timing for not just breaking or starting the fast window but other activities that provide a more holistic approach to wellness.



It optimizes one's water intake through the day, and also comes with 4-7-8 breathing exercise modules and a scientifically curated dynamic stretch that not only compliments the 16:8 Intermittent fasting program but also most fitness regimes. It is a 360 health and wellness experience for individuals across the globe and the results can be felt in as less as 7 days alone.

Speaking about the launch, Shayan Italia, Founder, Start- Intermittent Fasting App, comments: "We all live busy lives in this new world of ours, post Covid, navigating through all the madness. Gyms are open one day, closed another. Everything is unpredictable. Having tried all the variants of I.F. I have found that in a normal working environment, the 16:8 method is the most practical where one doesn't eat for 16 hours and then consumes their daily calorie intake in an 8 hour window. It's also the easiest to maintain, most fun to do and fits perfectly into say someone's 9-5 job life just fine. For those keen to get back on track, intermittent fasting is a proven way to lose weight and improve one's health in a multitude of ways, and is not just focused on weight loss alone.

START is not just any intermittent fasting app; it is very easy to navigate compared to any of the other IF apps out there. It also keeps track of all your vital health points like Heart Rate, Body Fat, BMI and Water Intake. Once you set up the START Program, the app does everything else reminding you when to eat, drink water, green tea, exercise etc. Various modules like the START Dynamic Stretch and 4-7-8 breathing add a lot of extra value to the START app and everything is algorithmically driven to help you optimize your life and focus on achieving your goals!"

Intermittent fasting provides many health benefits such as increased metabolic rates due to lower insulin levels, increased growth hormone levels and reducing bad LDL cholesterol, blood triglycerides, inflammation markers, blood sugar, and insulin resistance - all risk factors for heart diseases.

The START Wellness App operates on a "Subscription as a Service" (SaaS) Business Model for now. It intends to diversify into physical products and merchandise that would inspire people to lead a better life overall, as well as manufacture its own smart devices that integrates into its own START Wellness ecosystem.

The START app is completely free for a full 30-day trial with no credit card required, after which the user has a choice to either opt for amonthly access of INR 199 or opt for the limited lifetime offer of INR 1,499.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

