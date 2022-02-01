Startup comes with a solution for a hike in petrol-diesel price in a market

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): The sudden hike in petrol-diesel price made everyone unbalance their daily lifestyle while seeing these unsolved problems a startup comes with a new app FYOOL for the daily use of the fuel.

The new app made for benefit of users gives an offer of up to 50% cashback on petrol-diesel in this rising period, anyone can utilize the service offers. The 50% cashback is also available on CNG and gas cylinders.

The main objective of the app is to lower the burden of an unnecessary hike that customers are facing in the current economic scenario. The lockdown period and unexpected event occurrence such as the COVID-19 pandemic fuelled Raunak Sharma, an Entrepreneur to come up with this intelligent and smart solution.

Commenting on the new development, Raunak Sharma, Founder FYOOL said, "We have upgraded to the new version as we are getting a very good user response and felt that the time is apt to move to the next level of offering. Our intention is in sync with our core philosophy of reducing the financial stress of the common man that this difficult time has pressed upon us. We want to ease the financial drain on the middle-class people who have been severely hit by the pandemic situation hence we have now added the grocery category too. We all know in the current scenario; the lower-income group continues to feel the pinch while buying daily household items. We want the housewives also to benefit by using the cashback for grocery items."



FYOOL app launched its 'Rupay card' which will be used for all the shopping and cashback. The card can be easily booked by a request made through the application itself, the card will work like a prepaid debit card and valid for all online shopping and swipe machines. All the transactions and shopping will be made through the card. The card needs to be recharged like any prepaid card. Users can recharge cards from the application. The app will be setting limitations on the monthly cashback and the Cashback can be redeemed by claiming any product from the app without paying any cash from the user

Anyone can be updated with the new trend of saving money by downloading FYOOL app from the play store or app store by registering with name, mobile no. and email id will be able to book FYOOL prepaid card. After receiving the card, set your card pin from the FYOOL app, load money in your card by selecting top-up in FYOOL app.

Use your card anywhere offline or online like petrol, diesel, CNG, LPG, groceries, medical bills, school fees, online bill payments, etc. Getting 50% cashback on every transaction can redeem cashback by claiming the products like air conditioners, air purifiers, home theatres and laptops, LED TV, mobile phones, refrigerators, scooter, bikes, and many more from the shopping cart of FYOOL app. It's that simple!

FYOOL was created to uplift the lives of overburdened customers with the price hike owing to the unexpected pandemic and lockdown in 2020. The FYOOL cashback app is one-of-its-kind in the market and instrumental in creating additional income for the lower-income groups and housewives. This creative venture is the brainchild of Mr. Raunak Sharma and the app is completely 'Make in India', thus promoting the Atmanirbhar Bharat scheme started by the Government of India.

