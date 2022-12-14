Startup Company Zetta Farms bags McCain Foods' Potato Cultivation Orders

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI/PNN): A unique FinTech and AgriTech startup company, Growpital has put Rajasthan's small TaraTara Math Village of Barmer on national front by bagging a unique farming project.

Growpital has bagged in the potato production contract,giving employment opportunities to farmer of this village, across 25 acres of land from McCain Foods India.

Barmer district lies in the Thar dessert on the border with Pakistan. Dry weather and lack of ground water since centuries had left no choice for the region but to cultivate limited crops such as bajra, chana and cumin etc. In recent years, due to innovations in agriculture science and farmers hardwork, Barmer has started shaping lush fields of vegetables or orchards of fruits. McCain Foods' potato production project is one another such step for the village farmers to bring the paradigm shift in the state.

Rituraj Sharma, Agripreneur and Founder of Growpital and Zetta Farms said, "Growpital is working towards reviving the agriculture economy since 2016. Additionally, Zetta Farms was founded by us to democratize the farming operations and bring the best practices. We are having nearly 2000+ Acres of farm land distributed across Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh & Karnataka. We are bringing the best scientific practices with contract farming projects, and providing employment opportunities to farmers with doubling there income."

He further added, "In Barmer district, TaraTara Math village; we did the soil & water test over farmer Vikram Singh's land ; we found it apt for the potato and clocked a contract with multinational company McCain Foods. The company sent 32,500 KG potato for seeding and vegetative propagation. We also trained over 50 female farmers of the village with the help of Vikram Singh on methods of cultivation of three type of potato - Lady Lolo, Kennebec and Santana. The expected production after 90-100 days ranges 10-15 times more than the seeding quantity."

The startups Growpital and Zetta Farms are envisioning the tax free retail investments in farming sector and the best farming techniques for the sectoral growth by bridging the FinTech and AgriTech platforms in the country.



Growpital is working towards reviving the agriculture economy since 2016. Zetta farms was founded by two passionate agripreneures, Krishnna Joshi & Rituraj Sharma with the vision to democratize farming operations and bring in best practices.

Growpital is a platform that provides investment opportunities in agriculture projects that generate highest possible returns while mitigating the risks by strategically diversifying crop plantation and practise different types of farming. Growpital provides an avenue to investors to directly impact the agricultural industry and at the same time gain modest returns.

Carefully designed investment options are listed, so that the investor's portfolio gets stronger with each of his investments. The funds and resources are invested by Growpital into diversified farm projects providing them with the right resources and services to mitigate risks and achieve operational goals.

Growpital ensures that the amount from the investment option listed on the platform goes to farm projects that are managed by a right team of agriculture experts and skilled farmers.

