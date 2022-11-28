Startup Reporter releases list of Indian Women Entrepreneur on Women Entrepreneurship Day 2022

New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI/PNN): Startup Reporter brings list of Indian Women Entrepreneurs on account of Women entrepreneurship Day 2022 to acknowledge the work and zeal these women has shown to achieve their dreams.

Entrepreneurship is the act of creating a business or businesses while bearing all the risks with the hope of making a profit. It is about transforming the world by solving big problems.

Women Entrepreneurs can be defined as the process of initiating ventures led by one or more women and leadership initiatives in which women occupy high positions within leadership, company management and many more.

According to the GEM (Global Entrepreneurship Monitor) survey showed that women's entrepreneurship is a fundamental promoting factor of the inclusive economic growth in developing economies. 17 per cent women are entrepreneurs and 35 per cent of the women aspire to become entrepreneurs. Over all this implies that over half of the women in developing countries see entrepreneurship as a path to a greater future.

In the modern era of globalization and liberalization, a revolutionized method has been invited with which the women population is being given more importance. Due to constant increase in living, it has become important for women to engage themselves in economic activities to stand as a support for their families. Women have been acting as a true entrepreneurs, taking risks, managing resources and accepting challenges to gain economic independence and establish their strong position in the society.

"We need to get women to the point where they aren't apologizing. It's time to take ownership in our success" -Tory Burch

The list of Indian Women Entrepreneur are as follows.

Vibha Narshana is the founder of Party and Travel Group also the founder of Partra Travel,cafes & villa. She is been awarded a Superwomen award by celebrity and community head. She also received the Nelson Mandela Award.

Shruti Aggarwal: is the founder of The Startuplab. Shruti Aggarwal is among such entrepreneurs, who with her experience and knowledge, is helping entrepreneurs in their startup journey and promoting the startup ecosystem She is a qualified Company Secretary, known for her strong analytical capabilities. Her vision to support thousands, her dedication and her knowledge to stand strong made her the founder of The Startuplab, a leading hub providing legal and business growth support to startups.



Archana Khosla Burman is the Founder of VERTICES PARTNERS, a leading niche corporate law firm on a fast track to becoming a full-service house that has a core specialization in Private Equity, Venture Capital and Mergers & Acquisition Transactions. The Firm has also on-boarded Regulatory & Secretarial Compliances, Real Estate, and Banking & Finance practices in 2022. Headquartered in Mumbai, VERTICES PARTNERS also has offices in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune.

Samhita R is the Co-Founder and also the key driving force like the others behind Crowd Control Esports(CCE), who has built the brand from scratch. She is referred as the 'SheSapien' by team CCE, a hardcore gaming enthusiast, business architect of the brand and a growth hacker who brings in two decades of rich experience with her to the team

Rachana Chowdhary Founder Media Value Works is a global entrepreneur who manifests innovative methodologies to offer brand value to customers. Since the digital era has embraced international growth opportunities for businesses, whether large, small, or start-ups--content and digital marketing act as an impetus for growth in global markets

Shonell Thakkar is the founder of Diquery. She went with what destiny offered and made the best out of it. Having worked for brands like Disney UTV, 20th Century Fox, and Excel Home Entertainment, among others, this woman has a great variety in her content-expertise area. She filled a clean slate with the colors of integrity, discipline & sheer hard work. She is confident, unapologetic & truly sets an example for many.

Tanmai Paul is the Co-Founder and Head of Product at Bolo Live, a creator economy platform democratizing monetisation for content creators through interactive live streaming; empowering the fans to come closer to their favorite creators in live social gaming and entertainment categories.

Anshu Dhanuka is the co-founder & CEO of Kiddopia. She oversees content, design, product features, innovations and strategy. She has strong design skills and provides creative direction to the Kiddopia team. Anshu has a Master's degree in Finance from Nottingham University Business School. With Kiddopia, her mission is to make screen time safe, healthy, and enriching for toddlers, at a time when digital media consumption is inevitable.

Anuja Kabra is the COO and Co-Founder of Skippi Icepops -India's 01st ice pops brand that ensures 100 per cent Natural Flavours, Natural Colours, Natural Preservatives, and Natural Sweeteners. Anuja completed her school and college in Hyderabad, following which she relocated to Australia with her husband Ravi Kabra. While living in Australia, Anuja worked with multinational food brands handling production, NPD's, compliance, and innovative manufacturing technologies.

Amritha Gaddam is the founder of the The Tribe Concepts. Amrithas love for research and constant innovation in order to push boundaries led her to launch a sister brand - The Tribe Veda in August 2022. The brand is India's First Ever Ayush Certified Authentic-plant based solutions in the form of Kashaya Mixes and Herbal Teas as a one stop solution for a balanced wellness based lifestyle.

