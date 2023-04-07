Startup Stairs partners with Haryana Skills Development Mission, to co-invest Rs 50 crores in startups in Haryana in 2023

Chandigarh [India], April 6 (ANI/GPRC): Startup Stairs, an incubator that leverages businesses and entrepreneurs to create a positive impact in Bharat, has joined forces with Haryana Skills Development Mission (HSDM) to support startups in their quest for success. The partnership will focus on offering investment, funding, guidance, and growth opportunities to startups that are dedicated to solving challenges in Bharat. Startups in Haryana to receive co-investment and mentorship support from both Startup Stairs and HSDM. Together, the organisations will invest at least Rs 50 crores in Haryana-based startups in 2023. The joint investment of Rs 50 crores will provide a boost to the startup ecosystem in Haryana, encouraging more entrepreneurs to take the leap and build impactful businesses.

The collaboration aims to build a sustainable future for the country by empowering and supporting startups that are focused on solving critical challenges. The partnership between Startup Stairs and HSDM is expected to result in the creation of unique opportunities, flourishing ventures, and positive change in Bharat.

According to Preet Sandhuu, Founder and CEO of Startup Stairs, "We strongly believe that partnership is the key to creating impactful businesses. Through this partnership with HSDM, we are excited to put our expertise and resources to work to support startups that are dedicated to making a difference in Bharat. We look forward to creating opportunities and thriving ventures with the able support of HSDM."



Dr Deepak Sharma, CSO, HSDM noted, "We are excited to partner with Startup Stairs and to co-invest in startups focused on bringing change in Bharat, as we believe that it is vital to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs to create meaningful impact. We hope that through this collaboration, many startups will emerge, grow, and create a sustainable future for the country and beyond."

This partnership presents a significant opportunity for startups to benefit from coaching, mentorship, and investment to scale their businesses while generating a positive impact on Bharat. The focus of this partnership is to contribute to India's mission of creating an innovative and robust startup ecosystem.

