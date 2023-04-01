Startup Stairs to host 'Startup Symposium & Industry Ignite 2023', a two-day event for startup enthusiasts

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI/GPRC): Startup Stairs, a seed-stage accelerator that takes budding startups under its wings, is organising a two-day event, 'Startup Symposium & Industry Ignite 2023', designed to accelerate the success of entrepreneurs and create a positive impact in society. The event will take place on April 4th and 5th 2023, at CII Chandigarh.

Supported by the Haryana Skill Development Mission, the event by Startup Stairs will be graced by Dushyant Chautala, Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana; O. P. Dhankar, Haryana BJP president; Dr Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education, Government of India; and feature promising startups, leading investors, and industry experts.

Startup Symposium & Industry Ignite 2023 is a collaborative platform where industry professionals, academic institutes, startups, and investors unite to share knowledge, network, and explore potential partnerships. The event aims to foster innovation, drive growth, and promote cross-sectoral collaboration.

The two-day event will include panel discussions, keynote speeches, workshops, and networking sessions, providing participants with valuable insights into the latest trends and strategies for building a successful startup. Participants will comprise established companies from various industries, academic researchers and educators, entrepreneurs, and venture capitalists.

"Startup Stairs is proud to offer a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to engage in meaningful conversations and exchange ideas with industry experts, investors, and more. Our two-day event will give buddiyng startup founders the knowledge and tools they need to take their businesses to the next level while fostering collaboration and innovation. We believe that startups have the power to create positive change in society and drive the Indian economy, and we're excited to help them realise their full potential." said Preet Sandhuu, Founder & CEO, Startup Stairs.



The sessions on Day 1 on 4th April, will focus on discussing different investment options, including the potential risks and rewards associated with investing in startups.

Three sessions will be conducted from 11:30 am to 5:30 pm and include topics such as: 'Rise and Shine: Exploring the Future of Startup Success with Digital Upskilling,' 'Innovating India's Progress: How Skill India, Digital India, Startup India, and Invest India are Fueling Economic Development,' 'A Winning Combination: How Skill Departments and Startups Can Work Together to Create Lasting Impact.'

The sessions on Day 2 will explore the potential impact of Fab Labs and how they can transform educational institutions like colleges. The sessions will present a rare chance for students to gain insights from field experts and network with professionals. Additionally, students can present their startup concepts to investors, making it an excellent opportunity for colleges to strengthen their ties with the industry.

The three sessions of the day will cover topics including: 'The Role of Fab Labs in Empowering Students and Graduates to Drive Job Creation and Economic Growth,' 'Forging Strategic Collaborations: MOU-Signing Ceremony with Industry Leaders,' 'Reflecting on the Outcomes of a Productive Two-Day Event.'

Startup Symposium & Industry Ignite 2023 promises to be a must-attend event for entrepreneurs looking to grow their businesses, network with professionals, and gain first-hand knowledge from industry experts. Attendees can register for the event by visiting the Startup Stairs website.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

