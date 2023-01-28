Startup20 is India's innovation to G20 movement: Amitabh Kant

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 28 (ANI): G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Friday said that Startup20 is India's innovation to the G20 movement. Startup20 has been launched in Hyderabad for the first time.

G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said, "The Startup20 is India's innovation to the G20 movement. That is because of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's belief that the world needs digitisation. It needs young energy and dynamism. It needs technological leap-frogging."

The Inception Meet of Startup20 is being held in Hyderabad on Saturday and Sunday. The Startup20 aims to develop a global narrative for supporting startups and facilitating synergies among startups, corporations, investors, innovation agencies, and other key ecosystem stakeholders, according to an official release of Startup20 PRO.

Speaking about the footfall on Saturday at the event, he said, "We have seen a very good attendance of startups, investors, private equity funds and venture capitalists. They will discuss the issues of how to strengthen the startup ecosystem, how to ensure a greater flow of financial resources and how startups can drive sustainable development goals. That is it is a move towards education, health, nutrition where a lot of innovation has to be done."

According to G20 Sherpa, they will also discuss the "digital public structure where public tracts were created and privates sector innovated further" and how India was able to use digital identity, data empowerment or bank accounts to drive a huge amount of payments.

In this context, he said how India did with the COWIN app, Fastag and Digi lockers. "These are learning experiences of the world," he added.

He said, "We have seen Big Tech model in the US and its counterpart in Europe and we have created an alternative model here in India, which we think it is vastly different because data were owned by the citizens. All these would be discussed and debated." (ANI)

