Statement earrings by Blingvine that are surprisingly affordable

Chandigarh [India], September 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The search for top of the line, high quality and affordable statement earrings ends at Blingvine.

They have a wide collection of statement earrings that are perfect for young girls and contemporary women.

These earrings are made with high precision craftsmanship and are priced affordably. This collection is trendsetting and top of the line, all the while being extremely budget friendly making it super accessible to their expansive customer base.

The statement earrings collection at Blingvine is made up of a wide variety of materials including high quality gold plating and lustrous enamel finishing. The designs are not only unique but also made with high precision to look as good as fine jewellery. The designs are inspired by elements of nature and animals, depicting earthy and rawness that is then translated to beautiful motifs.

For a more glamorous look Blingvine statement earrings are also available in shimmering pearls, American diamonds and swarovski crystals. They are made with high quality materials and polish that prevents tarnishing. These are statement pieces worn by celebrities to red carpets and events. Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla was spotted adorning the Nazrana Set earrings, Palak Tiwari was seen wearing the Bouquet Enamel Dangler Earrings.



Catering to the crowd that knows fashion and understands that statement earrings completely transform any look, from a traditional Indian look to a modern, chic look, Blingvine has narrowed down on the optimum price range for its earrings making it possible for anyone to explore and experiment with statement earrings that suit their tastes.

Affordability has always been a tenet of the brand philosophy at Blingvine. They have always prioritised offering statement earrings at competitive affordable rates for their customers. Their customer base mainly consists of young girls and women and therefore keeping them in mind while developing and sourcing their collection of statement earrings has always been in the forefront.

Blingvine co-founder Garima Singh says, "We understand that everyone not only enjoys following the latest trends but also showcasing their own personal style. Our statement earrings were made with the intention that the girls and women who enjoy being trendy can do without breaking their banks and build a collection from our range that will go on to become permanent beautiful pieces in their jewellery collection. We wanted to offer exclusive pieces that are premium in quality and economical in price."

The range for statement earring starts from prices as low as Rs. 1500.

Blingvine

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

