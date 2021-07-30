Stay Fresh and Evergreen all Seasons with Vasu Rose and Mint Range

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Vasu Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. - a leading brand in the herbal and Ayurveda space has launched a Rose & Mint range that includes Shower Gel, Face Wash, Skin Gel Cream and Rose Water. It promises 'Stay Fresh and Stay Evergreen' all seasons with new Rose & Mint Skin Care Range under Vasu Naturals.

Suitable for all skin types, Rose & Mint range is a unique combination of blissful Rose Petals and refreshing Mint that keeps the skin hydrated & refreshed, and is ideal for daily use. Rose & Mint Face Wash and Skin Gel Cream is further enriched with Pro Vitamin B5 (Panthenol). Rose petals have soothing, refreshing and moisturizing properties, which add a healthy glow to the skin making it feel soft and smooth. These soothing formulas help clean every pore of skin, wrapping them with hydration and pleasing fragrance, making it ideal for daily use.

Established in 1980, Vasu Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. is engaged in manufacturing & marketing of products ranging from Ayurvedic Therapeutic formulations, Herbal Cosmetic & Personal Care, Herbal & Nutritional Supplements. The company has explored 200+ Herbs from the scriptures of Ayurveda in its journey of discovering the finest herbs for its products.

Inspired by Nature, Vasu Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. has set up an objective to offer a range of innovative herbal products enthused by Ayurveda's rich heritage and backed by strong R&D, modern science and technology. Products of Vasu Naturals are free from toxins and harmful chemicals as well as are Paraben-free, Formaldehyde-free, Non-irritant and Dermatologically safe to use.

Speaking on the launch, Hardik Ukani, MD, Vasu Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., said, "Rose & Mint range is aimed at offering innovative yet pocket friendly range and as per the lifestyle of the millennial. Company has launched a wide range of herbal skincare products in the Personal Care that includes Face washes, Shower Gels, Body lotions, Skin cream, Face Masks, and Face Scrubs etc under - Vasu Naturals."

In addition to the traditional channels, Vasu Naturals range is available on all the leading e-commerce portals including Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket and its own store www.vasustore.com.

Vasu Naturals Rose & Mint Face Wash is a balanced blend of fresh Rose Petals & Mint. Its rich foam gently lifts away excess oil, dirt and impurities, making it ideal for daily use. Enriched with Pro Vitamin-B5, it leaves the face amply clean and hydrated. The soap-free formula is ideal for use even in hot & humid climates, and gives refreshing & long-lasting aroma.

Vasu Naturals Rose & Mint Skin Gel Cream is a unique ultra-light, non-sticky gel cream formula with fresh Rose petals & Mint, that instantly hydrates and cools, leaving behind soft & refreshed skin, which is pleasing to the touch. In addition to Rose & Mint, this gel cream also contains Natural Moisturizing Factors made up of Amino acids & Pro Vitamin B5.

Vasu Naturals Rose & Mint Shower Gel deeply cleanses to remove oil, dirt, and pollutants and helps deodorize the body, while relaxing and calming the body and senses. Ideal for hot & humid climates, this soap-free formula gives a refreshing & long-lasting aroma, and makes every day shower a blissful moment.

Vasu Naturals is expected to complement company's Herbal cosmetic segment under company's flagship brand -TRICHUP that offers a wide range of Hair Care Solutions including Oil, Shampoo, Serum, Hair Cream, Hair Conditioner, Hair Mask, Henna, Herbal Hair powder, Capsule and Tablet.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)