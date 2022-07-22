Stella Indusstries Ltd receives award at the Pillars of Indian Economy ceremony organised by INMYCITI with Punjab Govt AAP

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI/SRV): INMYCITI organized the "Pillars of Indian Economy-Punjab Chapter," held on July 12, 2022, at Novotel, Chandigarh, an event conceptualized by the founders Gopal and Krishan Arora, organized event in collaboration with the Government of Punjab, AAM AADMI Party. The aim was to acknowledge the business contribution and encourage the entrepreneurs to do their best.

Stella Indusstries Limited is a personal care products manufacturer with 34 years of experience, located in Gurugram, Haryana. As distinctive care products are the heart of their business, they are fully committed to adding value to all products manufactured by them with their expertise in quality, production capacity, and resources.

Stella Indusstries entered the market in 1988 with a mission, " We are a reliable, flexible, and innovative outsourcing partner that provides products and services of superior quality and value that meets our customer's global needs," and now stands as the one-stop destination for all cosmetic services right from the initial to the advanced stage. From design development to container sourcing, formulation development, filling, packaging, and final product presentation. They handle every step of the process with care.

As Stella Indusstries offer all the human personal care needs without compromising on quality and quantity, they have bagged 108 national and international brands as their customers, including Unilever, Amway, Reebok, Disney, Marvel, Nykaa, Yardley, and FCB Barcelona.

They are very particular about their system. People working in Stella Indusstries are highly educated and skilled as the management provides training and study guides and also motivates them to improve their skills, competence, and efficiency through dedication, determination, and discipline compliance with the quality management system that helps in improving the products, processes, and the product's quality and in the procedure of continual improvement of the work environment.

Stella Indusstries manufacture different types of aerosols and cosmetic products that are safe, reliable, and cost-effective for human beings by maintaining good quality to fulfil the customer requirement.

As per statutory/regulatory requirements on conforming to the customer requirement, they provide products and services that enhance customer satisfaction. They have categorized their product services into 6 genres. They are:

- Personal Care

- Hair Care

- Body Care

- Air Care

- Personal Hygiene

- Others

Their products include body spray with and without gas, body Mist, toilette, face wash/scrub, sunscreen, skin toner, skin cleansing pads, Eau de perfume roll-on, pocket perfume, body moisturizer, and solid perfume, hand cream, foot cream.

Under hair care, they offer hair shampoo, hair conditioner, hair serum, hair styling gel, and hair spray.

In body and air care, they offer shower gel, body wash, hair serum, body lotion, roll-on, air fresheners, reed diffusers, and car air fresheners.

For personal hygiene and others, the products are hand sanitiser, seat sanitiser, pain relief sprays, pet sprays, industrial sprays, and paint sprays.

Sometimes, providing human products can be risky, and one needs a proper system to sustain it. With advanced and automated systems, Stella Indusstries maintain an eco-friendly process that neither humans nor the environment affects much.

- There is a fully automatic Pamasol aerosol filling line with automatic coding, Shrink machines, which do not require any human presence.



- There is a fully automatic perfume filling line along with a Sollas auto-wrapping machine.

Safe rooms installed that are fully fire resistant as per international norms.

- They have flameproof AHUs for different rooms to maintain the clean room and ambient temperature conditions.

- They have microbiology testing in-house to test the solutions as they deal with 60 million aerosols, 70 million litres of liquids, 15 million tubes, and 5 million grams of talcum each year.

- The entire Stella Indusstries have Epoxy flooring, which can maintain the temperature.

- They have a warehouse that can store millions of tons of products.



"STELLA Cares for the environment. Therefore, its products and its production practices are environment-friendly," states the company's environmental policy. Though the company deals with high chemicals, they assure that everything is in its place as they are wide at 12,500 Square Meters.

For their hard work in becoming a well-known brand internationally and the eco-friendly methods they follow, Stella Indusstries was a recipient of:

- Recipient of ISO 9001:1998 Certification in March 1999 to become the First Indian Aerosol Manufacturer to achieve this distinction.

- Won National Award in 2006 for quality products in SSI by the honourable Prime Minister of India - The first Aerosol Company in India to get one.

- Stella Indusstries was certified under the British Retail Consortium (BRC) in 2008 - 2009 for direct sales into UK chain stores.

- Stella Indusstries products were announced as the best quality product in 2006 and 2014 by the Ministry of Micro, Small, and medium Enterprises.

- Stella won the "Best License of the Year - Personal Care" award in 2015.

- Skilled Indian Entrepreneurs were awarded Stella Industries for "Manufacturing with Innovation Approach" in 2016.

- Indian Achiever Forum awarded Stella Industries for "Industry Development" in 2016.

Stella Indusstries Website: https://stella-indusstries.com/index.html

INMYCITI Website: https://inmyciti.com/

