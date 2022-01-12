Step up your career with IRMA's PGDM (RM-X)

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI/Mediawire): The Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) - the pioneer in Rural Management was founded by none other than the Milkman of India - Dr. Verghese Kurien 42 years ago.

The institute has been actively engaged in facilitating reskilling and upskilling of executives since the early 1980's. In addition to its flagship programme and the Management Development Programmes (MDPs), IRMA has also made academic offerings like the One Year Programme (OYP) in the 1990's and the Certificate Course in Dairy Management (CPDM) during the first decade of the century.

With the experience of these two educational programmes for executives, IRMA launched an AICTE approved 15-month long Post Graduate Diploma in Management - Rural Management Executive - the PGDM(RM-X) in 2018.

Designed specifically for executives with minimum five years of work experience in managerial/supervisory cadre, the PGDM(RM-X) has four classroom terms. Besides the basic management courses and unique IRMA offerings for understanding and managing "Rural", the terms also cover advanced courses distributed among core and optional ones.

The core courses include those like Financial Accounting, Rural Society, Culture, and Polity (RSCP), Organization Behaviour, Operations Management, Principles of Marketing, Organizational Structure and Design, Collective Action and Cooperation, Marketing Analytics, Strategic Management, among others. A few indicative elective courses are Big Data Analysis, Brand Management, Corporate Social Responsibility, Management of Change, Microfinance, Public Policy Analysis, among others.

The uniqueness of the PGDM(RM-X) lies in its pedagogy, which combines classroom learning with field-based segments. The programme includes a Village Fieldwork Segment (VFS) that allows participants to experience rural life from close quarters; as well as a Project Work Module (PWM), an internship segment focused on integrating concepts with industry experience to provide a holistic learning experience.

The PGDM(RM-X) provides excellent placement opportunities, as evidenced by the placements record of the first two batches. Prominent recruiters for the PGDM(RM-X) programme include Amul, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), TVS Srinivasan Service Trust, ITC Limited, Samunnati Financial Services Limited, Jai Kisan, Ambuja Cement Foundation, among others.

The programme has been hailed as a one-of-its-kind Executive Programme by participants and alumni alike. A few excerpts are presented here:

"I previously worked with multinational organizations in India and abroad but somehow I was never contented. It is a happy coincidence that as I was reading 'I Too Had a Dream', the autobiography of Dr. Verghese Kurien, the Founder of IRMA, I came across the advertisement for the first batch of the PGDM(RM-X) and was fortunate to get selected. The programme not only provides quality education but also the values that define us as effective leaders. Subjects such as Organization Behaviour... Collective Action and Cooperation as well as the unique pedagogy have completely changed my thought-process and professional approach." - Shabahat Kareem, GCMMF(AMUL) - PGDM(RM-X) Batch 1.

"...It has been a privilege to study at this premier institute, gain meaningful insights from enriching classroom discussions facilitated by highly experienced & knowledgeable faculty members and through esteemed guest speakers.... Further, the studio apartments equipped with basic amenities, world class classrooms and library infrastructure, lush green campus, multi-cuisine mess menu made my stay extremely comfortable." - Priti Chaudhary, NDDB Dairy Services - PGDM(RM-X) Batch 1.

Join the PGDM(RM-X) programme in 2022 to provide an unmatched impetus to your career!

The programme URL is: https://irma.ac.in/programmes/pgdmx-r-executive-post-graduate-diploma-in-management-rural

