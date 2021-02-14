Sterling and Wilson Solar wins Rs 930 crore order in Egypt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): Shapoorji Pallonji group company Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd said on Saturday it has signed an order worth 127.5 million dollars (about Rs 930 crore) in the Kom Ombo region of Egypt.

The order has been received from Saudi Arabia's leading renewable energy company and is scheduled to be commissioned by Q1 2022.

Sterling and Wilson Solar, one of the leading solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) players in the world, has already executed five projects of over 322 MWp in Benban Solar Park in Egypt.



Bikesh Ogra, Director and Global CEO, said the win is one of the largest projects in Egypt. Sterling and Wilson Solar's consistent focus towards quality, performance, client centricity and execution has helped it win projects in strategically located markets that have conducive solar power policies and high solar resources.

"Winning this project is an important milestone and further strengthens our focus in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region which has been a key market for us," he said in a statement.

Sterling and Wilson Solar has to its credit more than 10.6 GWp of solar power projects (commissioned and under various stages of construction) in various geographies. The company also manages a portfolio of 8 GWp of O&M projects globally.

Present in 25 countries, it has operations in India, southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas and Australia. (ANI)

