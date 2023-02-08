STERNHAGEN x Sussanne Khan recently launched their latest collection of Interior designs

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/SRV): The latest collection of STERNHAGEN x Sussanne Khan has been launched at the Atria Mall showroom in Worli Mumbai on the 20th of January 2023. The event was inaugurated by Celebrity Interior designer Sussanne Khan along with the brand CMD Chirag Parekh launched the SK Sternhagen new collection. They also showcased their new ceramic farmhouse kitchen sinks collection.

A range of premium sanitaryware and bath fittings collection that spells luxury throughout the label through its style, quality and innovation, which is curated by the celebrity interior designer in tandem with the brand team. Sternhagen is committed to offering high-quality products that are artistically designed yet engineered with cutting-edge proprietary materials and technologies. Their products are a blend of fine art and flawless engineering - which is the brand's competitive advantage.

Sternhagen offers complete bathroom solutions and also enjoys the exclusivity of being the only brand to have contemporary and composite 3-dimensional wall tiles. These creative and innovative wall tiles are available in a collection of six designs: Glam, Diamant, Bossi, Spark, Hexy and Visua.





Speaking at the launch, Khan said, "Bathrooms are a private space where one tends to spend a lot of time before stepping out or even after a tiring day. This is also the only corner of your home that is frequently visited by friends and relatives, so it makes sense to create a space that is comfortable yet lavish. Sternhagen's latest Rose Gold Collection exudes that luxury with important elements such as style, quality and innovation."

About the association with Sussanne Khan and Collaboration experience on technical terms, It took about a year for ideation and production. The idea of the collection is that it is economical yet trendy and good quality. We are catering to an audience looking for stylish yet economical products in India.

The event consisted of guests from real estate to the hospitality industry and more. The latest collection is displayed at the South Mumbai showroom in Worli at Atria Mall. We look forward to creating innovation, maintaining luxury and building our products to its optimum to cater to all the needs required in kitchen wear to Bathroom fittings. Making affordable luxury accessible to call markets B2b and B2c pan India and globally.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

