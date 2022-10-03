STL announces Gram Galaxy - India's first integrated solution to connect villages with fibre

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): STL (NSE: STLTECH), one of the industry's-leading integrators of digital networks, today launched the Gram Galaxy solution at IMC 2022 to accelerate last-mile rural connectivity and village digitalisation.

India aims to fiberise all 6,25,000 villages. But ~60 per cent of the rural population is still unconnected. Key challenges like sheer scale (50Mn fKm), rugged terrains, network economics and deployment speed (~4X increase) must be addressed. STL has 30 years of optical expertise and execution capabilities for large-scale projects.

With its purpose of transforming billions of lives, the company has now developed Gram Galaxy - an India-focused solution that will solve these challenges.

STL's Gram Galaxy includes:

National long-distance network design - Uses open-source data with AI and GIS databases that enable first-time-right design and detailed Bill of Materials

A comprehensive optical cable suite:

Weather-resistant aerial cables - Long span all-weather cable to connect rugged terrains

Outdoor distribution retractable cable and accessories - This cable can be direct-buried, aerially deployed, or installed along facades and walls in rough terrains, offering significant time and CapEx savings

Indoor/outdoor last mile connectivity cable - A universal cable for Wi-Fi hot-spots, home broadband and 4G/5G micro-sites



Fibre Automation Services - Brings automations like robotic trenching, 360o photogrammetry, and GIS database visualisation to increase deployment speed and network lifetime

Skilled talent pool - STL Academy is focused on creating a skilled talent pool for technologies like 5G, fibre blowing, cable preparation, and splicing. It has trained more than 1,00,000 professionals on 5G and ~600 BSF personnel on fibre splicing

An application ecosystem Digital Cafe - to enable internet use cases such as e-health, e-education, digital payments, smart surveillance



Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director, STL, comments:

"We are very proud to have developed a solution which will take India on the path of becoming a digital economy. Gram Galaxy will enable faster, and highly scalable rural network buildouts. We look forward to engaging with the government and telcos to implement this solution on the ground."

