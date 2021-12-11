STL unveils its 5G-from-India offering at IMC 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 (ANI/PR Newswire): STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, today unveiled its 5G portfolio at the IMC 2021. With its purpose of transforming billions of lives through digital networks, a DNA of innovation and a portfolio of more than 630 patents, STL is building deployment methodologies and a 5G architecture that ensures seamless wired and wireless connectivity.

One of the first indigenous companies with 100 per cent homegrown 5G-ready solutions, the company combines the power of optical, wireless, virtualisation, and deployment methodology to build robust 5G infrastructure for India and the world.

STL's 5G portfolio caters to the needs of leading network creators across the globe.

*Since high capacity in limited duct space is crucial for 5G networks, STL has developed Opticonn, its optical connectivity solution that includes high fibre count (6912 fibre) Celesta Intelligently Bonded Ribbon [IBR] Cable with Stellar™ bend-insensitive fibre and optical interconnect products like IBR compatible Splice enclosures for fast and seamless installation and quality.



*Densification of the wireless access networks with open source and programmable, radio equipment will be fundamental to 5G and, therefore, on the radio side STL has launched its Accellus solution that includes 5G multi-band radios co-developed in partnership with Facebook Connectivity, O-RAN compliant indoor small cells, outdoor WiFi6 radio solutions and RAN Intelligent Controller. (RIC)

*For faster deployment and intelligent fibre rollout process for 5G backhaul and fronthaul, STL's LEAD 360o deployment methodology is paving way for 2X faster fiberization in 5G networks

Along with its 5G solutions, STL is creating a talent base for seamless and timely 5G deployment. STL Academy, an initiative by the company, has recently signed an MoU with NASSCOM to undertake relevant skills upgradation via training program/s in emerging technologies like 5G for 100,000 youth towards making India a digital talent hub.

Commenting on the unveiling of this 5G portfolio, Ankit Agarwal, MD, STL, said, "At STL, we are proud to deliver a '5G-from-India' solution. We are launching our comprehensive portfolio of products at the IMC 2021 and expect that the end-to-end nature of our solutions will fundamentally change the game for super-fast and high quality 5G deployments. We are a part of the world's largest digital inclusion drive and are confident that with our digital networking solutions we will transform billions of lives not only in India, but across the globe."

This story is provided by PR Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

