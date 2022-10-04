Stockify announces single-window online service to buy unlisted equities

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India]/Dubai [UAE], October 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): Stockify, one of the world's most reliable and dependable fintech start-ups specializing in Unlisted or Pre-IPO shares, has announced its exclusive single-window buying portal for Resident Indian and Non-Resident Indian High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs). The buying portal will go live in the third week of October this year. Stockify is one of the world's most reliable sites to buy Unlisted or Pre-IPO shares. With a strong research desk, Stockify will help HNIs from India and the rest of the world get access to hidden gems before they enter the stock exchange.

The new feature will assist retail customers to buy unlisted equities online without any human interface. Customers will be able to create a login, update their Know Your Customer (KYC) and Demat details, and select and buy their favourite Pre-IPO shares. Stockify will also facilitate a single-button online payment system using a simple-to-use payment gateway.

"This exclusive feature saves customers time due to limited human interface and will also help them track their investment on our platform on a real-time basis," said Piyush Jhunjhunwala, Founder and CEO, Stockify.

Unlisted or Pre-IPO shares are offered by early-stage investors, promoters and employees in the secondary market to raise funds in advance, in order to generate liquidity. Pre-IPO companies are those private firms that intend to list on the stock market leaderboard. Companies that have opened doors to investors, but have not yet been listed on the stock market and have not yet made an Initial Public Offering are said to have offered Unlisted or Pre-IPO shares.

Jhunjhunwala said, "Our research desk is the site's biggest differentiator. We are a team of qualified chartered accountants (CAs) with more than 20 years of top-tier experience. This is our biggest strength. We conduct detailed investigations into each and every aspect of the business and financial performance of the company. Only after our team has vetted the firm does it go online on our platform."

Rahul Khatuwala, Co-Founder, Stockify, said, "The biggest advantage with Stockify is that we have impeccable research and easy buying on the same platform. This will help Indians all over the world to participate in wealth creation without the hassle of consulting multiple advisors."

Both Jhunjhunwala and Khatuwala are qualified chartered accountants with more than 20 years of relevant experience. Jhunjhunwala is also a Certified Public Accountant from the United States.

On its website (www.stockify.net.in), Stockify offers a complete portfolio of companies currently offering unlisted shares. "As of now, we are not a registered investment advisor and we do not recommend trading of any share," Jhunjhunwala said. "However, we list the most profitable Unlisted (Pre-IPO) shares based on our analysis and you are recommended to take advice from your financial advisors before making any decision. However, we are happy to assist on client requests."



Stockify is a customer-oriented platform for Unlisted or Pre-IPO shares in India. Its mission is to help HNIs and NRIs access multiple unlisted shares via the pre-IPO route and maximize investors' wealth. Investors can visit www.stockify.net.in to begin their Unlisted/Pre-IPO shares investment journey.

Piyush Jhunjhunwala is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) from India and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) from the United States. He is a seasoned finance professional with over 20 years of experience in global conglomerates such as PepsiCo Inc., Reckitt Benckiser PLC, and Coty Inc. He has rich experience in multiple geographies, including MENA, Russia, Turkey and India.

Rahul Khatuwala is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) from ICAI, India. He is the Founder of Finaco, a fintech company that delivers services across various verticals through a network of 5000-plus CAs and finance professionals in India. Rahul is acting CFO of multiple companies operating in diversified verticals. He heads Stockify's Indian operations, and is based out of Bengaluru.

