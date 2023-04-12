Stockify Wealth Management rechristened Stockify Fintech; reiterates its vow to help HNIs diversify their stock portfolio

Dubai [UAE]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 12 (ANI/PRNewswire): Stockify Wealth Management, one of the world's largest providers of pre-IPO or unlisted stocks, has been rebranded as Stockify Fintech Pvt Ltd to reflect the diversity of its offerings as well as its ability to provide financial products at a click of a button. Announces expansion of asset class services from only pre-IPO or unlisted stocks to five other products. Stockify customers will be able to manage their entire portfolio online from anywhere in the world.

In its new avatar, Stockify Fintech will offer its clientele not only its core blockbuster product - Unlisted | Pre- IPO shares - but also Start-up Funding, Mutual Funds, fixed investment products such as Bonds and Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), Insurance-Linked Investments, and dematerialization of shares.

Stockify received its mutual fund license in the first quarter of calendar year 2023, and along with mutual funds, will extend all other products to its customers in this financial year. "All our products and services will be 100 per cent online," said Piyush Jhunjhunwala, founder and CEO, Stockify Fintech Pvt Ltd.

Unlisted or Pre-IPO shares are offered by early-stage investors, promoters and employees in the secondary market to raise funds in advance, in order to generate liquidity. Pre-IPO companies are those private firms that intend to list on the stock market leader board. Companies that have opened doors to investors but have not yet been listed on the stock market and have not yet made an Initial Public Offering are said to have offered Unlisted or Pre-IPO shares.

In the last one year, Stockify Fintech revenues have grown by over 500 per cent, and are slated to grow at a similar rate this year too.

"Our online interface will allow our entire client database to get all the information related to our products at one place so that they can make informed decisions regarding their investment," Jhunjhunwala said.

He added, "Our main focus is the help NRI investors based out of Gulf countries invest in the Indian unlisted/startup ecosystem. We are also very active in the Elevate startup program led by the Indian consulate in the United Arab Emirates to promote startup funding in India led by the national government under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."



In the last quarter of calendar year 2022, Stockify had launched an exclusive single-window buying portal for Resident Indian and Non-Resident Indian High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs). The portal assists retail customers in buying unlisted equities online without any human interface. Customers can create a login, update their Know Your Customer (KYC) and Demat details, and select and buy their favourite Pre-IPO shares. Stockify also facilitates a single-button online payment system using a simple-to-use payment gateway.

Investors can visit www.stockify.net.in to begin their investment journey.

"In the next eight to ten months, Stockify will launch a series of investment options across various asset classes, and we will replicate our success in the pre-IPO and unlisted shares asset class," said Rahul Khatuwala, co-founder, Stockify Fintech.

Both Jhunjhunwala and Khatuwala are qualified chartered accountants with more than 20 years of relevant experience. Jhunjhunwala is also a Certified Public Accountant from the United States.

Stockify Fintech's CEO Piyush Jhunjhunwala is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) from India and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) from the United States. He is a seasoned finance professional with over 20 years of experience in global conglomerates such as PepsiCo, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser PLC, and Coty, Inc. He has rich experience in multiple geographies, including MENA, Russia, Turkey, and India. He is based out of Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Stockify co-founder Rahul Khatuwala is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) from ICAI, India. He is the founder of Finaco.in, a fintech company that delivers services across various verticals through a network of 5000-plus CAs and finance professionals in India. Rahul is acting CFO of multiple companies operating in diversified verticals. He heads Stockify's Indian operations and is based out of Bengaluru, India.

Stockify is a customer-oriented platform for Unlisted or Pre-IPO shares in India. Its mission is to help HNIs and NRIs access multiple unlisted shares via the pre-IPO route and maximize investors' wealth. Investors can visit https://stockify.net.in/buy-unlisted-shares/ to begin their Unlisted/Pre-IPO shares investment journey.

For more information, call Rahul Khatuwala on +91-9591810391 (Bengaluru, India), E: rahulkhatuwala@stockify.net.in or Piyush Jhunjhunwala on +97-1502344662 (Dubai, UAE).

