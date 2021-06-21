StoreHippo announces strategic tie-up with Paytm Payment Gateway

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): StoreHippo, a leading e-commerce platform today announced its collaboration with Paytm, India's leading digital financial services platform for its payment gateway business.

The Paytm Payment Gateway will enable businesses on StoreHippo with easy payment options & help the e-commerce player to tap further into the unexplored Indian market.

With this integration, the e-commerce leader will be able to offer its client's easy-to-use, flexible, and secure payment channels across India. StoreHippo would be able to offer its clients 360-degree turnkey e-commerce services with a host of in-built supply chain and marketing solutions.

Via this partnership, businesses will majorly benefit as it will enable them to:

Launch their online store via an easy, quick, and hassle-free route

Build tailor-made B2B and B2C e-commerce solutions

Offer seamless payment processing via Paytm Payment Gateway on their StoreHippo powered e-commerce stores

Maintain the security of their payment channels along with having the flexibility to accept payment from - multiple sources



Instantly activate their accounts so that they can start accepting payments through Paytm Payment Gateway

Lower negotiated TDR rates thereby ensuring increased savings for the merchant

Speaking on the collaboration with Paytm Payment Gateway, Rajiv Kumar Aggarwal, CEO, and Founder of StoreHippo, said, ''At StoreHippo, we aim to provide the state-of-art experience of selling online to our customers. With Paytm Payment Gateway integration, we will be well-positioned to provide cutting-edge online payment solutions to our customers. We believe this association will help organizations to grow their business and expand their customer base by foraying into new markets. It will also enable them to easily sell their offerings via the Omni-channel route and accept Paytm payments across all customer touchpoints. We are hoping that businesses can reap maximum benefits from our tie-up and we would be elated if our partnership could contribute to helping them survive and thrive in the market during such turbulent times. ''

To facilitate this partnership, StoreHippo has integrated the API of the new version of the Paytm Payment Gateway. The mobile-ready, fully integrated and managed e-commerce platform enables B2B and B2C merchants to build customizable solutions for their business and also offers the merchants a complete ecosystem to run their online business. Paytm Payment Gateway offers a wider choice of payment options and facilitates businesses to receive payment from QR code, links, UPI, subscriptions, Online, in-store, among others.

Vineet Deopujari, VP, Online Business at Paytm said, "With this partnership, thousands of businesses on StoreHippo's platform will be able to leverage our one-tap solutions for payments and will be able to digitise their operations, which is the need of the hour. Merchants will also get access to our 360-degree turnkey e-commerce solutions that will help them expand their customer base."

Started in 2014, StoreHippo is the most flexible enterprise e-commerce platform designed for diverse B2B and B2C business models. Driving success with innovative solutions, StoreHippo envisions giving powerful solutions to brands that need a mobile-ready and customizable solution to rule the market.

With the headless commerce architecture at its core, StoreHippo builds mobile-ready PWA stores that are fully customizable and have a quick turnaround time. StoreHippo offers fully integrated solutions for enterprise brands where they can integrate ERP, CRM, accounting, and any other software of their choice.

Designed for diverse B2B, B2C, and enterprise solutions, StoreHippo-The leading e-commerce platform in India is a part of the inspiring journey of customers in 25 countries across 40+ industry verticals.

