StoreHippo launches Mystore Buyer and Seller Apps for ONDC

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 4 (ANI/PRNewswire): StoreHippo®, the next-generation SaaS-based eCommerce platform, takes the next step towards facilitating buying and selling on the government of India-backed ONDC network by launching the Mystore Buyer App and Mystore Seller App.

While Mystore® Seller App offers a 360-degree solution for SMEs, hyperlocal businesses and brands planning to make the most of the revolutionary ONDC initiative, the Mystore Buyer App provides an interface for the buyers to discover and buy goods and services on the ONDC network.

The sellers planning to sell via ONDC can use the Mystore Seller App to streamline their online selling and fulfillment. The Mystore® Seller App offers a one-stop solution for SMEs and retailers for growing their business via digital channels.

Mystore's zero fixed cost model gives SMEs and other retailers access to the highly scalable, mobile-first, secure (PCI compliant, ISO27001 certified) infrastructure. Sellers only pay a small transaction fee per order that they receive.

Sellers once registered on the Mystore Buyer App can:

- Start selling on ONDC with ZERO fixed cost

- Get Better visibility on multiple digital channels

- Own independent page/webstore which can be shared with buyers

- Boost sales with a low customer acquisition cost

- Access top-notch automated features for running and managing business digitally

- Fulfill orders through integrated logistics providers



- Use Built-in GST compliance for easy tax calculation and invoicing

With the Mystore Buyer App, retailers get cutting-edge eCommerce solutions to join ONDC on a solid footing and compete with eCommerce giants going forward.

Mystore - the ONDC-connected marketplace, extends its offering to the buyers as well with its Mystore Buyer App. This buyer app offers a unified buying experience to the customers by connecting them with thousands of sellers and service providers on ONDC. The Mystore buyer App enables customers to:

- Quickly search and discover desired products

- Add products from different sellers to a single cart

- Manage their orders

- Track order status

- Send order-related queries to the sellers

- Return or cancel their orders

With so many features at their disposal, Mystore Buyer App makes it possible for the buyers to have a great buying experience and make informed decisions.

Highlighting how the Mystore Seller and Buyer Apps launch will help SMEs and buyers, Rajiv Kumar Aggarwal, Founder and CEO, StoreHippo said, " With the pandemic induced new-normal, Indian buyers lapped up online buying like never before. However, online buying was limited to big marketplaces with monopolistic practices. The small sellers despite having good products lacked the right tools and solutions to go online quickly and reach their customers. Mystore Seller App and Mystore Buyer App are an initiative from StoreHippo to enable buyers and sellers to make the most of the ONDC initiative and e-commerce boom in India. Built on our experience of serving diverse customers globally Mystore Seller and Buyer Apps offer top-notch selling and buying experiences that go a long way in building successful businesses."

StoreHippo provides a next-gen SaaS eCommerce platform for enterprise brands. Designed for flexibility and speed, the headless platform enables enterprises to quickly launch diverse business models like multi-vendor marketplaces, B2B marketplaces, multi-storefronts, quick commerce apps, and multilingual portals without needing 3rd party apps. Built on MACH architecture, StoreHippo offers mobile apps and PWA stores out-of-box. StoreHippo is PCI-DSS compliant, ISO 27001:2013 certified, and is trusted by Enterprise customers in 25 countries across 40+ industry verticals.

