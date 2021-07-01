StoreHippo makes a strategic move; partners with Shiprocket

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI/NewsVoir): To overcome the logistics woes and establish a streamlined, seamless, and cost-efficient delivery channel for all its clients; StoreHippo, the leading e-commerce platform announces a new strategic partnership with the market leader shipping aggregator service - Shiprocket.

As a result of this tie-up, businesses will get access to easy, reliable, and automated shipping solutions to foray into untapped markets and strengthen their foothold in the existing ones.

Shiprocket's simplified logistics solutions integrated with StoreHippo's feature-rich e-commerce platform offers the launchpad for a successful business. This integration will allow merchants having their stores on StoreHippo to avail multiple shipping options and choose from a spectrum of trusted delivery partners to make their order deliveries faster, smarter and cost-optimized.

Furthermore, StoreHippo's patrons will also be able to get automatic real-time shipment status. The merchants as well as their customers will get access to the tracking ID enabling them to monitor the progress of the order in transit and would thus be able to get timely updates about the delivery of the order.

Additionally, this partnership will allow StoreHippo clients to offer COD options to their clients and thus reach a wider customer base across the country.

Through this integration, StoreHippo intends to help its clients streamline their supply chain by offering timely and error-free logistics services across India as well as in the international markets.

With this mutually beneficial partnership, businesses can:

Quickly launch their online store in a few days

Build tailor-made B2B and B2C e-commerce solutions

Offer streamlined order delivery using Shiprocket on their StoreHippo powered online stores

Sell better in domestic markets by offering COD options to customers



Gain customer trust with next day delivery

Easily sell Omni-channel and fulfil orders seamlessly using extensive logistics services of multiple shipping partners

Speaking about the collaboration further, Rajiv Kumar, Founder & CEO, StoreHippo, said, "At StoreHippo, we aim to offer an end-to-end solution to businesses planning to build their online presence. Shipping is the backbone of a successful e-commerce business and with Shiprocket integration, we are hoping to offer a streamlined, transparent, automated, and efficient shipping solution to our clients. Our aim is to provide a fully integrated ecosystem along with automated supply chain management to our customers."

StoreHippo is designed to offer cutting-edge e-commerce solutions for SMEs, enterprise businesses, and high-volume businesses. The mobile-ready, fully integrated, hosted and managed e-commerce platform offers customizable solutions to build innovative e-commerce systems for B2B and B2C businesses.

StoreHippo offers brands of every size and industry a complete ecosystem to run their online business including seamless logistics services. To ensure the same, StoreHippo has integrated with the D2C logistics aggregator Shiprocket to offer smooth and efficient logistic operations to its clients.

With StoreHippo's flexible and scalable SaaS e-commerce platform, Indian enterprise brands can go to market in the shortest possible time. StoreHippo's headless commerce solutions with 120+ integrations and 300+ inbuilt features help brands build extremely personalized Omni-channel buyer journeys.

Commenting on the same, Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket, said, "Logistics is one of the key pillars that enables satisfaction at both ends, be it the customer or the seller. Apart from setting up an online store, accuracy plays a major role in maintaining this experience. Real-time updates are indispensable to ensure transparency and reduced support costs, which consequently enhance the experience at both the buyer and seller level. We are delighted to have StoreHippo as our partner and aim to provide an end to end seamless logistics experience to the merchants. With this alliance, they will have access to our e-commerce fulfilment services that can help them offer 1-Day delivery to their customers, across more than 29,000 pin codes PAN India with 17+ best-in-class courier partners to build scalable ventures."

Started in 2014, StoreHippo is the most flexible enterprise e-commerce platform designed for diverse B2B and B2C business models. Driving success with innovative solutions, StoreHippo envisions giving powerful solutions to brands that need a mobile-ready and customizable solution to rule the market.

With the headless commerce architecture at its core, StoreHippo builds mobile-ready PWA stores that are fully customizable and have a quick turnaround time.

StoreHippo offers fully integrated solutions for enterprise brands where they can integrate ERP, CRM, accounting, and any other software of their choice. Designed for diverse B2B, B2C, and enterprise solutions, StoreHippo-The leading e-commerce platform in India is a part of the inspiring journey of customers in 25 countries across 40+ industry verticals.

