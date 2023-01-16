STORIES Home Furnishing Showroom Inaugurated in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): STORIES, one of the largest lifestyle destinations in the South of India, opened its showroom in Bengaluru today. The showroom was jointly inaugurated by N A Haris, MLA of Shanthi Nagar Constituency, Bengaluru, and Uzma Irfan - Director, The Prestige Group in the presence of the management team from STORIES including Saheer KP Founder, Haris KP, Chairman, Abdul Nazeer KP, Managing Director, Firozlal TK, Director, Mohammed Bhasil, Director and Rajan Narayan, CEO.

The showroom, located on the 2nd floor of the Lulu Global Mall in Rajaji Nagar, showcases the finest in furniture, furnishings, decor, and homeware. STORIES is the perfect blend of the finest quality at affordable prices. The new store in Bengaluru will offer world-class furniture and home accessories for every class of people.

For 15 years, STORIES has been redefining personal spaces, creatively and imaginatively. The Bengaluru store will offer products that are of the highest standards possible in detailing and craftsmanship. STORIES home furnishing showrooms are present in Trivandrum, Kochi, Kannur, Calicut, and Pune.



STORIES is a lifestyle destination that carefully curated designer furniture for your living space. It caters to the furniture needs of a customer purely from the point of view of delivering decor solutions for the home at large, thereby adopting a far more holistic approach as opposed to a regular 'furniture store'.

For more info please visit: www.storieshomes.com.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

