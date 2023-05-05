Stories Homes launches its second showroom in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI/PNN): Stories Homes, one of the most popular and largest lifestyle destinations in India has unveiled its second showroom in Pune. Centrally located at Phoenix Market City, Vimannagar, the new store promises a true retail experience to transform your living spaces into dream homes. The showroom was jointly inaugurated by Ar. Ashwin Lovekar, Ar. Anjali Lovekar, Partners and principal architects at Lovekar Design Associates in the presence of the managing team of Stories Rajan Narayanan, CEO, Sahir KP, Founder, Abdul Nazeer KP, Managing Director, Firozlal TK, Director, Mohammed Bhasil, Director.

The 11000 sq.ft of retail space is extravagantly merchandised with a seamless array of lifestyle products broadly categorized into Living, Bedroom, Dining, Outdoor, Home Wares, Home Decor, Wall Decor, Furniture accents and more. Stories Homes will cater to a wide spectrum of customers ranging from Homeowners to Architects.



Announcing the launch, Rajan Narayanan, CEO, Stories Global Homes Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are thrilled to open our second showroom in Pune's affluent Viman Nagar neighbourhood. Pune has emerged as one of the most promising markets for home and furniture design over the years. Customers will be able to choose value for money products from a wide selection of furniture, home goods, decor, and furnishings at the store. We address a customer's furniture needs solely from the standpoint of offering decor solutions for the entire home, as opposed to taking a traditional "furniture store" approach. We believe there will be a high level of acceptance from our esteemed customers in this city with a fair understanding of customer tastes".

For 15 years, the brand has been redefining personal spaces, creatively and imaginatively, bringing world-class furniture and home accessories to every standard of living. The collection brings a fresh perspective to design to suit the multi-cultural, multi-ethnic, globe-trotting new generation.





Currently, STORIES has showrooms present in Trivandrum, Kochi, Kannur, Calicut, Pune, and Bengaluru.

Stories Global Homes: Phoenix Market City, Lower Ground Floor. Vimannagar, Pune.

Visit: https://www.storieshomes.com/

