Story Network announces list of Top 10 Business Coaches in India

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI/QIMN): Every successful billionaire/millionaire has a business coach because they understand the value of the right mindset. Getting a business coach is the best thing an entrepreneur can do. Your coach is your success partner who can help you to stay on track, focus on your goals and get the best performance from yourself. Story Network announced the names of Top 10 Business Coaches in India.

Here we bring to you, India's top 10 best business coaches in India, who can give the right vision and direction to grow and scale your business:

Best Business coach in India

1. Saurabh Kaushik - India's Premier Business Coach for Business Owners

Saurabh is India's Premier Business Coach, best known for helping industry leaders, celebrity entrepreneurs and legacy business owners grow their businesses many fold through his private one to one business coaching. Over the last 16 years his work has been embraced by top Fortune 500 leaders, leading business institutions, associations, business owners and thousands of entrepreneurs around the country. He is widely known for helping turn-around businesses and delivering massive business growth (over 1000% YOY) for his esteemed coaching clients, organically.

2. Dr. Vivek Bindra - India's Top Motivational Speaker & Business Coach for Entrepreneurs

Founder of Bada Business, Dr. Vivek Bindra is a thought leader, motivational speaker, leadership consultant, corporate trainer, and an inspiring business coach who has set seven Guinness World Records for the most extensive webinars on a wide range of topics. For his accomplishments as a monk-turned-entrepreneur, he was conferred an Honorary PhD, Doctor of Philosophy. He is also known for his leadership workshops, sales funnel and motivational case studies in his youtube channel to educate and impart strategies to budding entrepreneurs.

3. Dr. Ujjwal Patni - India's Leading Motivational Speaker & Business Coach

Dr. Ujjwal Patni is an international trainer, celebrated motivational author and top business coach. He has inspired and motivated more than one million people throughout the globe by his free motivational videos on life and business in the Ujjwal Patni Show. This show is released on his YouTube channel, Facebook page and the Ujjwal Patni mobile app. His vision is to create a place among the finest all time thinkers and reformers from India on the world map by transforming billions of ordinary people into excellent human beings. My wisdom shall enlighten the world for centuries to come, irrespective of my existence.

4. Rahul Jain - Pioneer of Business Coaching in India & Best Coach for SME's

Rahul Jain specializes in coaching business owners in the SME space to scale up their business to the next level. His style of coaching is highly effective for group coaching and the outcomes are always breathtaking in terms of revenue turnaround, profit maximization, businessscalability, etc.Over the last 18 years, he has coached more than 20,000 business owners, providing them the following 2 Results:Run your Business Operations WORKING ONE DAY A WEEK &DOUBLE YOUR PROFITS EVERY YEAR. His expertise in SME's has been appreciated by many in the industry even in many award businesses he has been rewardedas best SME coach of the country.



5. Nishita Mantry - Leading Coach for Solopreneurs

Nishita is a Business Coach for Women Solopreneurs. She consults women on launching their businesses and getting to their first customers. She helps them design their business plan and evaluate their revenue model as to how they can start their business and make it profitable. She started her business with a laptop & zero investment. She understands starting a business for women is not just about making money. It is about creating self-identity and building confidence. She believes women need hand-holding in business as they have a fear of failure.

6. Suresh Mansharamani - Leading Sales & OKR Coach

Suresh Mansharamani is a serial entrepreneur and the only well-known experienced Global OKR (Objective Key Results) coach and mentorsto many Indian entrepreneurs. He has a real-life business experience of 42 plus years. His company was listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange and the IPO was oversubscribed 300 times. He has travelled to over 50 countries and helped hundreds of organizations grow exponentially in a very short time.

7. Rajiv Talreja - Asia's Leading Leadership Coach for Entrepreneurs

Rajiv Talreja is India's Leading Business Transformation Coach and founder of Quantum Leap, a Corporate Training Company. From 2006 to 2014, he has built a clientele of 110 corporate organizations. and impacted the lives of more than 500,000 people over the last decade through his training programs building an exclusive Community of 1000+ entrepreneurs through his coaching programs. He says "I am on a mission to help business owners build a business which can grow without them."

8. Sridhar Laxman - Top Executive & C-Suite Coach

Sridhar Laxman is a Professional Certified Coach with International Coach Federation, a graduate of International Coach Academy, Certified Deep Transformational Coach from the Center for Transformational Coaching and Certified in Hogan Personality Assessments. He helps corporate leaders, individuals and business owners in their journey towards being highly effective, productive and successful.

9. VikramDhar- LeadingNLP Coach for CXOs

Vikram is an International Coach Federation (ICF) Mentor Coach and a sought-after Award-winning Coach in Asia having trained participants from India, Dubai, USA, Canada, UK, Kuwait, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Australia, Philippines, Guatemala, Thailand, Sweden, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Egypt, Jordan, Malaysia, Israel, Slovakia, to name a few. He is regarded among the top 100 global coaches and was awarded the rising talent award by World Coaching Body in 2017.

10. Vandana Shah - Top Executive & Corporate Coach

Vandana Shah is a Professional Certified Coach (PCC) with International Coach Federation (ICF). Vandana is a highly experienced and accepted coach in the corporate world. As an Executive coach, she has to her credit over 3000 hours of intense coaching experience. She is a highly experienced and accepted coach in the corporate world. She burnt the midnight oil to ensure that "Chrrysallis" evolve as, a unique channel that enables the process of self-discovery and accelerates the journey towards growth for entrepreneurs, executives and corporates.

This story has been provided by QI Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/QIMN)

