Story@Home prioritizes employee safety during challenging times

New Delhi [India], July 26 (ANI/SRV Media): Story@Home is a home furnishing and decor brand owned by Elite Decor Private Limited. It was founded in 2012 by Ankit Rungta.

With the onset of the current Covid-19 Pandemic, businesses all across the country have suffered in terms of sale, safety, and security. While people are worried about job security, Story@Home emerged out by increased morale and putting the safety of their employees first.

They conducted vaccination drives for the employees and their family members. Further, they ensured any kind of help without making any deduction from their salaries- from helping out with medical facilities, to fulfilling other urgent needs.

Apart from this, the company tried its best in promoting local vendors and businesses in these tough times by purchasing raw materials and other goods from them with advance payments, etc. Being a B2C brand (business to customer), they prioritized customer safety and satisfaction too by following all the covid protocols in all the facilities.

Initially, the company started off as a physical retail store, it is now an e-commerce website with a variety of premium home furnishing products ranging from carpets and curtains to Bedsheets, comforters, and Dohar.



This venture was started nine years ago by realizing the gap in quality products at reasonable prices, and a lack of proper supply chain management across India.

After electronic devices and fashion, home decor is one of the most popular selling categories on most e-commerce websites like Amazon, SnapDeal, Flipkart, etc. Story@Home had switched to online retail, realizing its potential. Now, lacs of new customers associate with the brand every year. With a growth of 30-40% a year, it is now one of the fast-growing brands in Home Furnishing in India.

Ankit Rungta, Founder of Story@Home, says, "We launched with the goal to make high-quality home furnishing reach across India. During the initial stages, we had physical stores and we operated with different retail partners to sell our goods. Like all businesses, we had various challenges related to inventory and supply chain efficiency, which we were trying to solve effectively. Then came the e-commerce boom and we were among the first few brands that partnered with Flipkart, Amazon, SnapDeal, and many more. We upgraded and switched from physical stores to online channels for sales. The pandemic has been tough on all of us, but we are trying to help as many people as we can, together we saw the worst but we shall always pray for a better tomorrow with the best of our abilities."

With companies across various sectors undergoing losses during these challenging times, it is important for companies to safeguard the interests of their customers, while keeping the employees safe and happy. Story@Home is aiming to create a benchmark in the home furnishing industry by withholding good employee-employer relationships and by ensuring customer satisfaction.

