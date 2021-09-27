Strategic understanding between ZEISS India and QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd. for Diabetic Retinopathy screening

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd. today announced their strategic arrangement with ZEISS Medical Technology India - for the screening of Diabetic Retinopathy.

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the optics and optoelectronics industries.

QMS Medical Allied Services (QMS-MAS) is a leading provider of knowledge driven scientific solutions and promotional avenues for leading pharmaceuticals manufacturers in India. With this arrangement, QMS-MAS is making its entry in the field of conducting medical camps across locations in India.

Diabetic Retinopathy (DR) is the leading cause of preventable vision loss among one third of adults over the age of 40 with diabetes according to a CDC survey. Diabetic retinopathy occurs when blood vessels in the retina, at back of the eye, change, it slowly affects a patient's eyesight without any visible symptoms or changes in the vision in early stages. But as it progresses, it usually causes vision loss, which in many cases, cannot be reversed.



Remote screening of diabetic retinopathy can help in early detection, even before there are any noticeable changes in vision.

QMS-MAS will be conducting remote diabetic retinopathy screening pan India using VISUSCOUT ®100 camera of ZEISS. "We are extremely excited to launch this unique and first of its kind initiative where along with remote DR screening we will be offering various other preventive medical camps. With this initiative, we hope to make healthcare delivery system more effective by early detection and timely referral of patients to improve therapy outcomes. ZEISS is a perfect partner in this step towards investing in the future of healthcare" said Mahesh Makhija, MD of QMS Medical Allied Services Ltd.

VISUSCOUT ®100 camera is a handheld fundus camera and a perfect imaging companion for reliably detecting and monitoring retinal disorders. Due to its light weight and compact design, it is easily moveable and works perfectly for health care professionals interested in an easy, cost-effective fundus imaging solution.

QMS-MAS is going to conduct these screenings along with multiple other tests using ground-breaking point of care medical devices, under the banner of Unified Medicare (UMC).

