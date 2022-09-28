StreamKar: A guide to the best live streaming equipment

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI/PNN): Live streaming technology has created a buzz in the video content industry. Although this was the initial standard mode of creating content for gamers, it has found expansive usage in today's day and age. Be it for displaying talent or skills, entertaining people or e-Commerce as a means to earn an income, live streaming caters to all. StreamKar has emerged as an application where content creators can seamlessly live stream and reach a massive audience. There are many takers of this app in the Indian audiences located abroad. Content is a vast space to navigate and StreamKar streamlines it for digital creators. Envisioned by Common Vision Technologies, Mumbai, this Indian-based start-up receives investments from the leading U.S.-based Android developers Tipping Points Technology Limited. It has also garnered 50 million-plus downloads on the Google Play Store and has accumulated a wide presence on the iOS App Store.

The best part about live streaming content is the ease with which one can create content under a pocket-friendly budget. Initially, live streaming required an intricate setup with costly equipment to stream high-quality videos. However, with technological advancements, people can now live stream on their smartphones while at home or on the go without compromising on the quality of the video. This is particularly useful when individuals cover outdoor events, concerts, broadcast festivals, or while reporting news. However, to enhance their mobile live streaming experience, people can invest in other products for quality streams and more followers.

Essential equipment for enhanced mobile live streaming

- Mobile phone cameras have undergone tremendous updates and can now stream in 4K, 1080p, and 720p, giving the feeling of a professional broadcast. Aside from an Android, iPhone, or iPad, many creators prefer using a camera for streaming.



- "If influencers are creative enough, they can metamorphose live streaming into an immersive virtual experience". Quality sound can add to this experience. Therefore, instead of using the in-built microphone on their mobile device, invest in a quality handheld microphone that covers the subject's voice barring all background noise.

- A handheld microphone comes with the need to purchase a stabiliser. Holding a smartphone or microphone can lead to some shakiness in the video which can disturb its quality and look less professional. It is advisable to buy a gimbal or tripod stand for more stable streams.

- Prevent live streams from looking dark, dingy, and dull. Poor lighting can also make the face look dull. Content creators are not only broadcasting their content, but they are also presenting themselves to a large target group. Here is where people can invest in portable lighting gear to brighten up their surroundings. In case influencers have a tripod in their kitty, a ring light can just do the trick. These ring lights can be adjusted to use different colours and brightness that can provide some novelty to their streams.

- Content creators have to be ever-ready to stream at the right time and at the right moment. Relying on just their mobile phone batteries is not enough. Carrying a portable charger or appropriate cables that fit in their pocket seems like an intelligent choice.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

