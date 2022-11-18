StreamKar can help improve live streaming quality

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI/PNN): Live streaming is not just restricted to broadcasting anything under the sun. For budding content creators aspiring to become influencers, they have to take a nuanced approach toward live streaming. Apps such as the Indian-based start-up StreamKar improve live streaming quality and enable creators to explore the tangent of quality streaming.

Envisioned by Common Vision Technologies, Mumbai, StreamKar receives investments from the leading U.S.-based Android developer - Tipping Points Technology Limited. It has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is widely renowned on the iOS App Store. The app's popularity has reached the rural pockets of India as well as the Indian audience situated abroad, garnering equal attention from everywhere.

Live streaming is an amazing tool to increase one's online presence. As it is an important aspect of businesses, a 2018 report by Streaming Media stated that 77% of the employees experienced problems like buffering while streaming live video at work. Since live video is neither pre-recorded nor pre-scripted, there are many things that can go wrong with it, including factors such as buffering, video lagging, equipment malfunction, pixelated images, poor quality, delayed audio, and sound disruptions.

Here is how digital creators can improve the quality of their live streams:

* "Choosing the right equipment is essential to improve the video quality of broadcasts and increase the viewership," stated said Sharukh Dongarkar, Chief Operating Officer, Melot Technologies Private Limited. Choosing a quality camera with a brilliant resolution that falls in the range of 1080 pixels or 4K, using a proper microphone, sound system, and proper lighting can exude top-notch video quality.

* A 2019 industry survey by Digital TV, Europe reported that about 66% of video streaming service providers have difficulty determining how much bandwidth they need for high-quality streaming. Nothing beats having a high-speed internet connection. People can use a WiFi connection, provided not many are using it at the same time and the upload speed is high. Creators can rely on the ethernet cable that transmits internet signals directly to the computer through a cable instead of sending them through the air in radio waves. Many people are anticipating that 5G cell networks will provide speeds roughly 100 times faster than the best available 4G LTE networks. According to a 2018 PWC report, 29% of consumers would pay a premium if 5G provided a better quality video on mobile devices and decreased buffering.



* A software or hardware encoder is a tool that converts live video into digitally compatible formats that can be streamed on the internet. This tool compresses the video content, which affects the video's resolution, bitrate (number of bits conveyed or processed per unit of time), and size. Therefore, one should optimise one's encoder settings for quality live streams.

* A higher video bitrate every second transmits more information and pixels at a higher speed. Using adaptive bitrate streaming allows more than one bitrate to transmit multiple streams so that viewers with different internet bandwidths can watch the video at the highest possible quality. Even if viewers' networks have particularly slow internet speeds, adaptive streaming helps them watch a lower quality but fully functional live stream.

* For content creators streaming on their computers, they should limit the number of open applications. Close unnecessary tabs and browsers which provides the CPU with the space to focus on the actions required to stream videos quickly and in high quality.

* It is always advisable to give a test run before going live to check the video quality so that all necessary adjustments can be made beforehand.

* Last but not the least, StreamKar can help improve the video quality of their streams. The many features of the app, such as filters, interesting fun games, and many chatrooms also enhance the quality of broadcasts. This live streaming platform also provides the necessary tools for monetisation and secures the user's personal information.

Although poor quality streaming is a thing of the past, one can never be certain about one's live streaming video quality. A video with bad quality does not impress the audience and can leave the influencer with fewer views. "The quality of a live stream is directly proportional to a better viewer experience. Therefore, if content creators are working toward establishing their brand as a streamer, considering the aforementioned factors can help them climb the ladder of success," stated Sharukh.

