StreamKar creates earning opportunities for rural women

What initially was considered to be a gamer's niche and paradise, the concept of live streaming has broadened with time.

Start-up ventures like StreamKar have come into existence, stoking the flames of consumption.

StreamKar is a product of Common Vision Technologies, Mumbai, and it receives investments from the leading U.S.-based mobile internet company Tipping Points Technology Limited. This app caters to the global desi audience, thus providing live streaming opportunities throughout the length and breadth of the world.

An exclusive live-streaming app vouching for inclusivity

StreamKar is an all-inclusive app that people can access on the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store. People from all walks of life can actively and enthusiastically participate in streams.The app's user-friendly interface also sports multiple languages, ranging from English, Hindi, and Marathi to Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. This acts as a window into the entertainment industry where content creators can stream in the vernacular languages they are comfortable in.

Understanding the economic motive of live streaming

During the Covid-19 pandemic, live streaming and e-commerce live streaming to be specific, mushroomed throughout the world. To look at the greener side of the grass, the pandemic furthered a technical-driven approach to development. Live streaming fosters social bonds between streamers and viewers, but it also initiates financial transactions. People can earn a livelihood through live streaming alone, that too from the comfort of their homes. The urban-rural digital divide is glaring enough, but in the rural parts of the country where the internet has found permeability, the rural people have capitalised on it to the fullest.



Role of women in an economy

Women play an important part in the rural economy and are also responsible for their family's well-being. Despite their crucial roles, they face constraints in engaging in economic activities owing to discriminatory social norms, disproportionate involvement in unpaid work, and unequal access to education, health, and financial services.

A means of sustenance for rural women

There is talent in abundance hidden in the underbelly of the rural areas. It is through StreamKar that they get a platform to showcase their skills. Live streaming has created opportunities galore for women in general and rural women in particular to generate an income.

Rural women constitute and contribute a substantial portion to the live streaming industry. The choice of becoming live streamers has infused in them a sense of confidence and self-empowerment through the economic, social, and cultural dimensions.

Organising digital literacy camps can further empower rural women, which will enable them to leverage opportunities to improve their livelihoods. This sense of financial empowerment can help women hold their own.




