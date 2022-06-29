StreamKar expanding its reach to Southern India

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/PNN): StreamKar has turned a new leaf when it comes to live streaming. This Indian-based application which has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store, has set its sights on streamers and consumers from South Indian states. A product of Common Vision Technologies, Mumbai, this start-up receives investments from the leading U.S.-based mobile internet company Tipping Points Technology Limited.

StreamKar's southern sojourn

At a time when the conversation is spinning around inclusivity in terms of region, culture, sexual orientation, and the like, StreamKar takes stock of the situation and expands its reach to south India. According to the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) report, it was revealed that the South Indian streaming and digital media market is growing at a fast pace of 25 per cent. There is an intense fervour for the south Indian entertainment industry, as one can see from the way these movies are occupying spaces on OTT platforms. Some of the films have become Pan-Indian, courtesy of the dubbing artists and subtitles, which have made this content reach Indian audiences globally.

Lost in translation? Not anymore!



StreamKar is actively recruiting streamers from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu to join the vast team of content creators. Its user-friendly interface supports all major Indian languages, which include Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, and English, among others. This breaks the ice between influencers and the audience, as anyone can join the bandwagon and reach out to the target group which speaks that language. It also becomes easier to conduct a question-answer session or an 'Ask Me Anything' session as seamless conversations can occur without anything getting lost in translation.

Spatial and geographical crossover of pop-culture

Bringing different people with the same passion for streaming together and taking live streaming beyond geographical and linguistic borders is a tall order. StreamKar has lived up to it. One can say the same about the Korean cultural wave, famously known as Hallyu, which is making great strides in India. K-pop and K-dramas have penetrated Indian roots in particular and have created a worldwide buzz in general. While some people are still trying to get a hold of Hindi and English song lyrics, the Indian youth is grooving and singing along to foot-tapping numbers by K-pop bands. South Indian movies are entertainment on steroids, energising the audience with a feverish adrenaline rush. Creating a multi-lingual diaspora can only enhance StreamKar and make it a household name.

There can never be a dearth of talent. Tapping into the live streaming industry that pervades borders, it is only beneficial that streamers are discovered and identified to showcase their skills. People see merit in these influencers. This phenomenon would urge content creators to break out of their shell and aim big.

