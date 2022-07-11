StreamKar producing original content on live streams

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Be it a live streamer, content creator, or influencer, people can only flourish and make a mark on a digital platform if their content is original, innovative, and fresh.

The live streaming portal StreamKar is a connoisseur of talent. This application has millions of followers on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

It is a product of Common Vision Technologies, Mumbai, and it receives investments from the leading U.S.-based mobile internet company Tipping Points Technology Limited.

This app caters to the global international audience. Therefore, one can stream from any place and at any time without geographical barriers hindering their skills from reaching the masses.

Original content sells

Viewers can easily get overwhelmed with a plethora of information available online. If done right, content marketing can help streamers stand out from the crowd and garner more audiences. The importance of original content on live streams cannot be overstated. An original concept can be a unique thought or an innovative idea which has never seen the light of the day. It takes creativity, exposure, and experience to create original and authentic content which one can call their own.

Ways to create original content



It is only natural for influencers to run out of original topics to talk about. Even though live streaming is spontaneous, and requires the presence of mind, and wit, creators can prepare beforehand. A robust content strategy includes stitching together a gamut of different ideas and concepts that can help them create original and high-quality content.

Digital creators can prepare a list of topics they want to stream. Surfing the internet, doing thorough research, reading, observing and absorbing - this is the first step toward creating original content. Being aware of the ongoings of the world can help streamers create content on trending issues.

Be active on social media. Influencers can repost their streams on their social platforms with interesting captions and eyeball-grabbing images. Putting extra effort into maintaining social media can add a tinge of originality to an influencer's personality, and hence their content can engage more viewership.

It is through content marketing that influencers can enhance their brand awareness and online presence to attract and retain their target audience.

In today's day and age, every individual has an opinion and they can use the power of social platforms to voice out. Streamers can use personal anecdotes, examples, and real-life experiences to convey their views and bring unique perspectives to the fore. This aspect of sharing a titbit from a streamer's personal life humanises them and makes them more relatable.

Finding out what the audience wants also goes a long way in helping streamers curate their content according to the target group's preferences and interests. Therefore, it becomes important to be attentive to the nature of questions asked during the question/answer sessions to understand where the viewers are coming from or what they are looking for.

Creating original content can give influencers a sense of credibility and pride. Unique ideas are hard to come by. When streamers stumble upon an idea, they can capitalise on it. In a time where plagiarism and imposter syndrome are common, original content can help creators establish authority over a niche subject which would prove their expertise.

