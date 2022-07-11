StreamKar: The popularly growing Live Streaming App in India

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): StreamKar's increasing popularity spanning geographical boundaries has made it one of the most engaging and entertaining live streaming apps in India.

This start-up venture is a product of Common Vision Technologies, Mumbai, and it receives investments from the leading U.S. - based mobile internet company Tipping Points Technology Limited.

This app caters to the global desi audience. No wonder StreamKar has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

Facets that contribute to this app's popularity

This application has become the cynosure of all eyes, thanks to its user-friendly interface. The presence of multiple Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, and English, among others, also makes it an attractive app that caters to audiences from all demographics. Both influencers and streamers can now easily interact and communicate.

Something for all

StreamKar is an app that has something for all. While gaming enthusiasts can play games and compete in challenges, knowledge seekers can tune in to the audio party room. This is a chat room where the host invites up to 8 guests to discuss a wide array of topics, ranging from mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being and human relationships to all things informative.

Connecting the virtual streaming community

To increase their network, content creators can even join squads or create groups to interact with fellow streamers. They can even send gifts to each other as an act of love and kindness. People can be a part of multiple streams to increase their fan base. Many viewers get the opportunity to connect with their dream influencers on this platform.



Creators can develop their personal branding by holding Q&A sessions or AMA sessions as a means to engage with the viewers. Thus, this is where segregated viewers are woven into a tightly knit virtual community.

A platform where the spotlight is on the streamer

On a live streaming platform like StreamKar, the spotlight is on the influencer and it is their moment to shine. People with diverse backgrounds can be active members on this inclusive platform to showcase their talent and skills. Streamers can make the most out of this opportunity to hone their skills and win the audience's hearts.

The euphoria of entertainment and employment in one

Apps like StreamKar not only serve the purpose of engaging and entertaining the audience but also are a means of employment for the youth. The tech-savvy Gen Z have channelled their creativity towards creating high-quality video content that is informative for the audience and from which they also monetarily benefit equally.

The supremacy of privacy

A lot is at stake when one broadcasts their talent on a platform like StreamKar. Therefore, to prevent identity fraud or avoid profanities, live streaming apps have a strict privacy policy in place to protect the integrity and dignity of their users. Taking care of users is what makes an app stand out.

StreamKar's popularity knows no bounds. In fact, any live streaming app can make a name for itself in a competitive entertainment industry if they include the above-mentioned points in its kitty.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

