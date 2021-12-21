Stress relief gummies with Ashwagandha launching in India

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Wellness Brand Nidra Nutrition, a part of Supercluster Pi(House of Brands), has launched its product line introducing the world's first stress relief gummies containing 175 mg of Ashwagandha.

This new product is a part of the company's mission to focus on health and sustainability. Nidra Nutrition's Pre-Sales are open, while the brand is set to officially launch in India on 10-01-2022.

According to the American Institute of Stress, stress levels are rising rather than falling for roughly 33% of the world's population, approximately 284 million people worldwide who have an anxiety disorder. While eliminating external stresses is practically impossible, one can do a few things to manage stress and its effects on the mind and body.

A recent double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study published in the Indian Journal of Psychological Medicine indicated that individuals who took Ashwagandha had significantly lower scores on all stress-assessment scales after 60 days and significantly lower serum cortisol levels. While cortisol is released in reaction to the body's normal fight or flight response, it can have long-term negative consequences on the mind and body, including headaches, a weakened immune system, digestive disorders, anxiety, depression, poor skin health, weight gain, and sleep problems.

It's a little known fact that 10% of Indians suffer from gluten intolerance. Stress-Free gummies from Nidra Nutrition are gluten-free, non-GMO, and sustainably sourced, and use only 100% plant-based, naturally sourced ingredients to ensure that they taste great.

Nidra Nutrition's Gummies, "Stress-Free", is formulated with clinically proven ingredients and a natural berry flavour that eliminates stress and transitions people into a sustainable, healthier quality of life. These gummies are good for both men and women and will benefit consumers when taken regularly, and they ensure that people get the nutrition they need while avoiding contaminants.

Some of the ingredients that make up Nidra Nutrition's "Stress-Free" gummies are stress relievers such as Ashwagandha, Valerian Root extract and Lavender extract are all effective. They may, among other health benefits, assist in relaxing. Ashwagandha Root is an extract that is an adaptogen proven to lower stress over time in clinical investigations. Improved focus and concentration, enhanced ability to stay calm in stressful situations and decreased cortisol levels are signs of reduced stress symptoms.

Take a quote from Dr Uma Naidoo, the Director of Nutritional and Lifestyle Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, a Harvard Medical School faculty member, and the author of "This Is Your Brain on Food". She advises people on incorporating foods and nutritional practices into their lives to improve their mental health. As a Nutritional Psychiatrist, she says, "Studies provide solid evidence that we should be using Ashwagandha to help those suffering from anxiety, particularly those who desire to utilize a natural component."

The Ingredients in Nidra Nutrition's "Stress Free" Gummies

Nidra Nutrition has worked with formulation specialists and nutritionists to arrive at a unique formula. Nidra Nutrition's gummies have a natural mixed berry flavour which contains

Core Ingredients:

Ashwagandha - Each gummy contains 175 mg of Ashwagandha. It helps the body deal with stressful situations. This is one of the few herbs in the medicinal world that has both psychological and physiological benefits in the body.



Lavender Extract - Each gummy contains 10 mg of Lavender extract. Research shows that taking a specific type of lavender extract in the supplement form might improve symptoms in some people with anxiety.

Valerian Root Extract - Each gummy contains 10 mg of Valerian Root extract. Valerian root extract is typically used to treat sleep problems, particularly insomnia. It is also useful in treating anxiety and psychological stress.

L-Theanine - Each gummy contains 10 mg of L-Theanine which is a type of amino acid present in green and black teas, as well as certain mushrooms. It can assist to relieve anxiety, tension, and sleeplessness. It assists the body in a variety of activities, including muscular development and immune function regulation.

Chamomile Extract - Each gummy contains 10 mg of Chamomile Extract. Chamomile has been frequently used as a mild sedative to calm nerves and reduce anxiety, insomnia and other sleep problems.

Other ingredients:

Fruit Blend: Each gummy contains a blend of strawberry powder, raspberry powder, beetroot juice powder, pomegranate powder and pineapple powder.

Vitamin D: Each gummy contains 25 mcg (1000 IU) of Vitamin D2 which is an important nutrient for the body that is extremely beneficial and necessary for the proper functioning of the body. It plays a vital role in building bones and contributes to the nervous system, cardiovascular system and also aids in insulin levels against diabetes. Taking just one gummy provides the recommended dietary allowance or RDA of Vitamin D per day.

They recommend customers take two gummies per day preferably after a meal or when one feels stressed.

Pre-Sale Offer

Nidra Nutrition (https://www.nidranutrition.com/) offers an additional discount of 50% + 10% OFF as the Presale offer with the effective price of the product at Rs. 899 for those who're pre-ordering it (45-gummies).

Consumers who subscribe to Nidra Nutrition's newsletters will receive an additional 10% Discount and stay updated with their latest offers and new product launches.

The product is available on Amazon and is set to launch on other e-commerce platforms shortly.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

