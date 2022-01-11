Stronger focus on CSR marks Teleperformance's 20 year celebration in India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): Teleperformance, a leading provider of outsourced customer experience management and digital integrated business services, celebrates its 20 year anniversary in India by making Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives their top priority.

The company already impacts more than 20,000 lives in India with their Citizen of the World (COTW) and Citizens of the Planet (COTP) initiatives and has pledged EUR2.5 million over the next three years, reaching beneficiaries across 29 cities in India.

The Citizen of the World program, which was awarded gold in 'Best Corporate-Community Partnership' at the ACEF Asian Leaders Awards 2021, seeks to co-create an equal future for the less privileged through education, impacting the lives of over 8933 children.

Teleperformance has one of the largest multicultural teams in India, consisting of over 75,000 interaction experts serving over 200 clients. The group is committed to enabling businesses to adapt to today's disruptive digital innovations, enhance customer experience, and build long-term growth by leveraging the latest technology with a blend of human touch. Teleperformance has been certified in India as Great Place to Work® eight times, and additionally, it is certified among Best Workplaces for Women by GPTW for the last two consecutive years.

With a concerted focus on CSR initiatives, including minimizing the environmental impact and creating a diverse and inclusive workforce, Teleperformers believe each interaction is an opportunity to make a difference in people's lives.

Aditya Arora, CEO - Teleperformance India said, "Corporate Social Responsibility has long been a part of our strategic initiatives that help us to create a real difference. Over the next three years, we will enhance our contributions, thereby making CSR a top priority. Teleperformance is committed to developing sustainably through various initiatives, as we believe 'human touch' is the core of our brand promise. Our focus remains on giving back to the community and creating value for all stakeholders in a simpler, faster and safer manner."

Vinod Mehta, Chief Human Resource Officer - Teleperformance India said, "Teleperformance's commitment to give back to the community and beyond is manifested in our CSR strategy. It commits to contribute towards a diverse range of causes, including positively impacting lives of underprivileged and visually impaired children, skill development for women, impacting the lives of the elderly, supporting 300 disabled soldiers, and environmental protection. The Citizen of the World (COTW) initiative seeks to generate a positive impact on local communities, particularly vulnerable children and their families, through fundraising, in-kind donation, and volunteer work."



Teleperformance (TEP - ISIN: FR0000051807 - Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world's largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 380,000+ employees, based in 83 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and over 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer" process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry's highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2020, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of EUR5,732 million (US$6.5 billion, based on EUR1 = $1.14) and net profit of EUR324 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index, the FTSE4Good index and the Solactive Europe Corporate Social Responsibility index (formerly Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index).

Teleperformance in India has evolved from being a leading provider of outsourced omnichannel customer experience to offering digitally integrated business services and transformation solutions.

With upwards of 75,000 employees serving over 200 clients, Teleperformance in India is committed to enabling businesses to adapt to today's disruptive digital innovations and to build long-term growth.

The entity in India is part of Teleperformance's global workforce of 380,000 employees, which makes it one of the largest multicultural teams providing integrated business services.

