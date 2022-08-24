Studeasy, India's Largest Free Learning Platform, launched for 50 Million School Students across 10 state boards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): ConnectEd Technologies, a Mumbai-based EdTech social enterprise, today launched India's largest learning platform for regional-language State Boards, named Studeasy.

The platform, which is available as a free website and Android mobile app, has the largest collection of high-quality educational videos and assessments for 10 regional-language State Boards in the country. At the outset, videos on the Studeasy platform can be viewed free-of-cost by the 50 million school students associated with these State Boards. Subsequently, the company aims to add regional-language educational videos for other State Boards in the country, in-line with its mission of providing students with free access to quality education in their regional-languages.

The Studeasy platform boasts of fully animated regional-language educational videos that have been tailor-made to improve understanding levels and academic performance among students enrolled with India's regional-language State Boards. Additionally, every video is accompanied by a quiz which enables students to assess their understanding of a chapter, and re-watch specific portions of the video to ensure they learn in the best way possible. To provide ease of access to its users, the Studeasy platform has adopted the simplest sign-up and login process whereby a user can simply provide their mobile number, enter the OTP, and start learning. Moreover, if 24x7 access to the internet is an issue, users can download all educational videos when they have connectivity and watch them later without any internet.

Speaking on the occasion, Lehar Tawde, Co-founder, ConnectEd Technologies, said, "The Covid-19 pandemic made stakeholders associated with India's regional-language State Boards realize the need for a digitally-driven, supplementary model of education that is designed as per the unique characteristics of these Boards. By launching the Studeasy website and mobile app today, we seek to address this need and support the transformation of India into a digitally empowered knowledge economy. The Studeasy platform will initially provide high-quality, regional-language educational videos to 50 million school students enrolled with 10 State Boards in India, and will soon address all 127 million students associated with such State Boards to firmly establish its position as the largest EdTech provider catering to this segment."



The Studeasy platform is able to offer government school students high-quality, curriculum-linked educational videos for free as the efforts of ConnectEd Technologies are backed by some of India's largest socially-responsible organisations.

At the outset, Studeasy shall serve educational videos that cover all subjects, lessons and concepts for Grade 5-10 of the State School Education Boards for Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand & Uttar Pradesh. Subsequently, the company intends to grow the coverage of its education videos to benefit school students across other states and segments across India, in their respective regional languages.

Lavin Mirchandani, Co-founder, ConnectEd Technologies, added, "India's regional-language State Boards cater to over 55 per cent of all school students in the country, however, their size, complexity, fragmented nature, and reliance on local languages has led most EdTech players in the K-12 segment to focus on audiences associated with private boards in Tier-I and Tier-II cities. The few EdTech players that create solutions for regional-language State Board students largely offer poor quality educational content that neither covers the entire course syllabus nor is curriculum-linked. Today, we are launching the Studeasy platform as India's largest learning platform for regional-language State Boards with a mission to make quality education accessible to this under-addressed segment in India."

For more information, visit the Studeasy website on https://bit.ly/3A7SMkK or download the Studeasy app on Play Store via https://bit.ly/3Sxjj30

