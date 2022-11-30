Student lands a plush job at Hero MotoCorp through a college competition!

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI/GPRC): Imagine attending classes, having fun with friends, and then comes along an exciting challenge. A challenge that will push you to your limits. Akshay Jaryal from SCMHRD Pune came across HCC and registered for the challenge. Along with their team, they went through the various phases of the challenge, learned a lot in the process, and culminated the journey with a rewarding job at the world's second-largest 2-wheeler manufacturer, HeroMotocorp Limited. Hero MotoCorp Limited is set to redefine the way students can land a job at the company, as it rolls out Season 8 of Hero Campus Challenge. Check out the details here.

He is currently employed as the Territory Sales Manager, handling 600+ Crore revenue of Hero MotoCorp's 40+ Channel Partners in Western UP. Such is the story of the students who rise to the occasion and make the cut!

Appreciating the campaign, his team quoted, "The whole event was full of awesome moments. When we reached the hotel, we were provided with Hero goodies, which made us feel special. The arrangements made by the company for our visit to the Hero Neemrana plant and GPC showed how much they have invested in us and what they expect from us."

Another PPO holder from BITS Mesra shares a similar story of success. N Anirudh Raju, who currently works as an Assistant Manager - Central Projects at Hero Motocorp, kickstarted his journey in the company after bagging the title of National Finalist in the Hero Campus Challenge Season 5!



If you, too, want to skip the resume race and have an innovative mind that can compete with the best minds in the country, then surf up!

Just in time for the return of the Hero Campus Challenge, Hero MotoCorp Limited has announced the launch of its latest season. The challenge will bring innovative students across the country to compete for INR 6 lakh and direct interviews at Hero.

Designed to assess students through a skills-based approach, Hero Campus Challenge Season 8 is an opportunity for the students to get a peek into the world of the leading two-wheeler company and be a part of it, by working on Hero's real business challenges.

Framed across 4 rounds, HCC will be operating on two tracks B-School and E-Schools simultaneously, spread over a period of 3 months. The first round will be a 30-minute online quiz assessment consisting of 20 questions. The shortlisted teams will then proceed to the next round, Idea Elevator Pitch Submission, where students will submit their pitch in 1-slider PPT along with a 60-90 seconds video in MP4 format.

