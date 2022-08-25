Studiobackdrops.com on boards SYNCO audio and becomes its authorized distributor in India

New Delhi [India], August 25 (ANI/GPRC): With an aim to become the one-stop solution for content creators, E-Commerce platform StudioBackdrops.com has partnered with SYNCO - a global tech based audio microphone company offering its products in over 30 countries. The association will help customers find the best equipment for their audio needs under one roof. Founded in 2016 by Archisman Misra, Studiobackdrops.com is a D2C platform that provides curated and affordable photography and video equipment to photographers, cinematographers, content creators and production houses in India.

Studiobackdrops.com, India's largest photography and videography solutions platform will now offer a variety of audio products such as wireless mics, lav mics, shotgun mics, professional boom mics, audio mixers and more, manufactured by SYNCO Audio. These professional recording products are known for their environmental noise reduction technology, sound optimization processing, and audio drive reverberation.

Talking about the partnership with SYNCO Audio, Archisman Misra, Founder and CEO, StudioBackdrops.com, said, "SYNCO is well-known known for its robust, affordable and quality audio products and the introduction of its products on StudioBackdrops.com is the next step in providing our customers everything they need for content creation on one platform. The tie-up will help the content creators and photography community to have easy access to the products like G1 (A1) wireless mic, the S8 Lav mic and the V1 streaming mic and enhance the quality of their content."



The global audio and video equipment market size is expected to grow from USD 149.00 billion in 2021 to USD 158.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6 per cent. The audio and video market is expected to reach USD 196.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5 per cent. The Asia-Pacific Region accounts for almost 30 per cent of this business. In this region China and India generate the most business with 900 Million + and 600 Million + active internet users.

On the tie-up with the ecommerce start-up Serena, Overseas Sales Manager, SYNCO said, "We are excited to announce our tie-up with StudioBackdrops.com. It would help us expand our network and reach out to photographers and video content creators in India. We expect that our products will further support the creative community to generate quality content."

StudioBackdrops.com was launched in 2016 by Archisman Misra, an industry expert, who was frustrated with the lack of good photography equipment in India. The online entity was born out of this need to make world-class photography and video equipment easily available to photographers, cinematographers and content creators in India. The platform brought together experienced professionals to curate locally sourced products and internationally renowned brands. It started with a limited number of products and has grown its offerings substantially. StudioBackdrops.com is now the biggest online platform for Photography and Videography solutions in India. The start-up is now 5 years old with thousands of unique customers and more than 25,000 orders fulfilled.

