Study Group teams up with Teesside University to shape the future of international students

New Delhi [India]/ London [UK], July 5 (ANI/PRNewswire): Study Group, a leading provider of international education, has announced a strategic partnership with Teesside University, an institution with a focus on student employability at the heart of its operations, to provide additional opportunities for international students to access degree-level programmes and cater to a broader and more diverse range of international students over time.

Teesside University has a strong focus on workforce skills development and is the first European higher education institution to become an Adobe Creative Campus, providing students with an opportunity to learn the digital skills increasingly in demand by global employers. Reflecting on Teesside University's commitment to closely engaging with business and student employability, Study Group's pathway programmes at Teesside University will be delivered by industry-active lecturers with professional competencies embedded into the curricula.

"Teesside University is a global institution with an alumni community representing over 100 countries. We are extremely proud of our diverse campus community and seek to embed an international dimension across teaching, learning and the student experience, equipping Teesside graduates to be global citizens and the leaders of tomorrow. We are delighted to be partnering with Study Group to offer high-quality, digitally driven, and industry-relevant programmes. This partnership will offer increased opportunity for international students to progress onto degree-level study, in line with our ambitions to transform lives through education," said Professor Paul Croney, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Teesside University.

Teesside University always adopts innovative methods to develop new ways of working. In addition to a sharp focus on employability and innovation, Teesside University was ranked no. 1 among 42 UK universities for overall average satisfaction in the International Student Barometer Survey 2019 - a global survey that gathers feedback from international students across the world in a wide range of areas.

The institution also has an excellent reputation for teaching quality, as praised by the independent UK Teaching Excellence and Student Outcomes Framework (TEF) introduced by the Government in England for its delivery of high-quality teaching, learning, and outcomes for its students. It consistently exceeds rigorous national quality requirements for UK higher education.



Commenting on the notable partnership, Emma Lancaster, Study Group CEO, said, "We are delighted to partner with UK's Teesside University, which believes in putting students, excellent teaching, and supporting future career success at the heart of their work. We are impressed with the way they support international students in their quest to develop academic proficiency in their chosen area of study alongside core professional competencies."

As Karan Lalit, Regional Director for India at Study Group adds:

"With high-quality programmes designed and delivered by industry leaders, including Nissan, Samsung, Procter & Gamble and Virgin Money, Teesside's emphasis on student employability perfectly aligns with Study Group's strategic aim to empower learners and their successful progression in the field of higher education and employment. Together, Study Group and Teesside University will focus on offering innovative teaching delivered by lecturers, who are also closely engaged with industry, to prepare learners for success at degree-level study and thrive in a 21st-century workplace."

Study Group has consistently established a market-leading position for over 25 years by developing successful partnerships with universities in the UK, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and North America, focused on supporting successful student progression to higher education and employment.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

