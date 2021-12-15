Stun Shiva: The man behind action scenes of the super hit film 'Akhanda'

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/ATK): The film 'Akhanda' is being talked about, not just nationally, but globally too. Everything about this film has been garnering a lot of appreciation from the audience as well as the critics. Well, one such aspect that makes this film all the more special are the commendable action scenes in the film which are the best in this decade.

And today, we are going to talk about the man behind these scenes himself. Stun Shiva, who is a very popular action director has choreographed the action scenes of this film along with his sons Kevin and Steven. Talking about Shiva, the action director who started his career as an extra fighter and a stunt assistant had gone ahead to choreograph action scenes for various super hit films like 'Ghajini', 'Billa', 'Gabbar Is Back', 'Akhanda' and many more.

Action scenes of the superhit film 'Akhanda,' Shiva felt elated and expressed his happiness about the same. However, the ace director, who also happens to be one of the best stunt directors our country will ever witness, spoke about how India as a country should encourage Indian talents in the field of stunts and actions, rather than hiring or bringing in someone from another part of the world.

Shiva believes India is blessed with a lot more talented individuals and also opines that we should give them a chance and encourage them instead and to also work more films for the Bollywood audience and star heroes like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Ranveer Singh and many more.

Talking about being a part of 'Akhanda', Shiva went ahead to talk about his experience and stated how challenging, yet fulfilling his overall experience of filming the stunt scenes along with his sons Steven and Kevin has been. 'Akhanda' has been one of the highest-grossing Indian films this year.

