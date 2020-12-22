Style Icon Awards - 2020 Nashik: Marathi Actress Surabhi Hande & Managing Director Sudhir Kumar felicitates winners at Reseal

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/SRV Media): The Style Icon Awards 2020 presented by Reseal - The Market Research Company, is a collection of awards to honour those customer-centric businesses which have excelled this year. To honour the winners, Surabhi Hande, a well-renowned film and television actress working in the Marathi film industry, was the Chief Guest of the event. She has worked in popular Marathi films and TV series like Ambat Goad, Aga Bai Arechyaa 2 and Jai Malhar. Along with her, MD of Reseal, Sudhir Kumar honoured the winners with the awards. Furthermore, the Style Icon Awards - 2020. Style Icon Awards 2020 Conceived and initiated by Reseal is aimed at eulogizing and felicitating the achievers. The most sought after awards were organized on 20th December 2020 (Sunday) in Nashik Maharashtra by Reseal MRFC.

The awards have been created to recognize small to medium size customer-focused organizations with the aim of providing exposure to the winners. This further helps with endorsing the role of staff members, motivating them, boosting their self-esteem & pride. In turn, this increases productivity and is highly beneficial for the winners. Apart from employee satisfaction, the awards also have added marketing and PR value to it. This puts the winners on a fast-track route to recognition provided by coverage in various websites, newspapers and TV channels.

The awards presented were -- Best Research Contribution in Art & Culture of Tribe, Most Prominent Industrial Utility Product Services, Best Production House in Nashik, Best Restaurant in Marathwada, Best IT Company for Software's & Service, Ultimate Banking Services of the Year, Best Clinical Laboratory, Best NGO of the Year as Corona Yoddha, Best Paranormal Healer in Occult Scence, Best Exporter for Fruits & Vegetables, Best Manufacturer & Supplier in Agro Equipments, Best Educational Foundation, as well as awards for the best in the Fashion, Beauty & Jewelry sectors.



Despite the global pandemic causing hindrance to everything, the businesses have overcome the hurdles to provide the best experience to their customers. From all across Maharashtra, Reseal MRFC received 4,100 nominations, out of which 114 were shortlisted for the awards. One of Reseal's main criteria for this year's awards was the good that these businesses have done for society.

Sudhir Kumar, Managing Director of Reseal MRFC said, "The honour is truly ours to be able to recognize individuals and businesses who have continued to perform despite COVID-19 and its adverse effects. We hope the awards can provide these businesses with the right platform and coverage they deserve. The team at Reseal have worked very hard to identify the businesses. Their work throughout the year has been commendable and we would like to continue recognizing well-deserved businesses."

This story is provided by SRV Media.


