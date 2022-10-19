Su-vastika launches upto 500 KVA Lithium Battery UPS: An Alternative to Diesel Generators

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI/ATK): At a time when India is looking for revolutionary changes to establish an eco-friendly environment, a solar startup Su-vastika comes up with the latest development, which is a crucial necessity in our country. Recently Su-vastika launched up to 500 KVA Lithium Battery UPS as an Alternative to Diesel Generators.

Su-vastika is a Gurugram-based solar startup founded by Khushboo Sachdev and mentored by the inverter Man of India, Kunwer Sachdev.

Realizing the need of customers across industries, Khushboo Sachdev, Under the Guidance of Kunwer Sachdev has been constantly working to discover revolutionary developments in power backup sources, and today, Su-vastika has their Patent Technology on Heavy Duty UPS contributing to an eco-friendly environment. It has designed a range of state-of-the-art Heavy-Duty UPS starting from 10 KVA to 500 KVA (3 Phase) that provides:

Their new product, which is Lithium Battery UPS with up to 500KVA capacity, is a great alternative to Diesel generators. Especially in today's time when the pollution through DG set has become a burning issue in Delhi NCR and other places in India.

These inverters from Su-vastika range from 10 KVA to 500 KVA, which can prove to be an ideal replacement for ever-polluting and costly diesel generators. They can be used in societies, commercial buildings, educational buildings, hospitals, malls, and any other place where a Diesel Generator is being used. The inverters by Su-vastika carry the capacity to run the same load on the Heavy Duty UPS as by the Generators but in a more efficient and environmentally-friendly way.

Let's see in detail why the UPS by Su-vastika is a better alternative than a DG set.

- The cost of running a UPS by Su-vastika is 75 per cent cheaper than the cost of running a DG set.

- Su-vastika UPS can be integrated with Solar Technology to generate electricity which further reduces the power bill and is a much greener alternative to the DG set.

- When used with Lithium Battery, the inverters by Su-vastika can store energy and are hence called Energy Storage Devices. Something that a DG Set can never do. This is the same battle-tested battery technology that is based on LifePO4 and used by EVs.

- Su-vastika UPs can be fully charged in 4 hours ensuring that when there is a power failure, the building is ready with enough power as a backup, without ever having to use polluting diesel.

- Su-vastika Heavy Duty UPS is much faster to start, as it uses advanced Static switches that reduce switching time to just 2ms to 5ms, which is fast enough to prevent a computer and the majority of sensitive equipment from resetting.



- The backup time provided by them can be extended by using solar power in conjunction with the battery bank, giving super-flexibility to meet any kind of demand.

To summarise, the Heavy Duty UPS by Su-vastika is a far superior alternative to DG sets as it has:

- High energy storage

- Fast switching technology

- Negligible maintenance cost

- Lifelong usage with long-lasting batteries

- And provides protection for machinery and appliances during power surges.

It is safe to say that today when the world is looking for new technologies to save energy and resources and phase out polluting and demanding DG sets, Su- vastika has the right answer.

Su-vastika is one of the fastest-growing startups with a strong presence in international regions such as Africa, the Middle East, and South-East Asia. Recently Su-vastika Systems Private Limited has earned recognition as a Star Export House from the Government of India on the basis of its export performance. This makes the company the first startup in the hardware sector to get the certification.

The company has also filed for 40 technology patents, out of which 4 have been granted. There are also over 80 design patents filed, and approvals are coming in daily.

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

