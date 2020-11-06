Subhag HealthTech launches V Conceive, world's first home-based IUI kit

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI/SRV Media): Mumbai-based startup Subhag HealthTech launches VConceive, world's first home-based IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) kit. After 3 long years of rigorous R&D work in Germany and Bangalore, it is finally being made available all over India.

Subhag has invented the world's first "Home IUI (Intrauterine Insemination) Kit "V conceive ™ to solve the problem of childlessness for infertile couples without visiting doctors and IVF clinics. Disrupting the IVF market, Subhag has earned the name of "world's first with patented technology". It is the world's first home IUI kit manufacturing company Incubated by the prestigious Social Alpha - a TATA Trust company.

As per the data provided by the Indian Society of Assisted Reproduction, infertility affects about 30 million couples in India among which the rates are higher in urban areas where every one out of six couples is impacted. VConceive is a product that resolves around the infertility issues faced by the rapidly growing population of couples who need critical care in their journey to conception. After years of rigorous research, Subhag HealthTech developed VConceive medical device which is formulated under the guidance of leading medical practitioners and infertility experts.

Few reasons why V Conceive has an edge over their competitors:

* Price: 500 times cheaper than IVF treatments at present.

* Availability: No need of going to the doctor; Doorstep availability

* Technology: Automated with management software, better than manual procedures.

* Privacy: A doctor's visit may not be private; however, this device ensures 100% privacy.

* Convenience: Available anytime, anywhere

"It gives me immense pleasure to announce the launch of VConceive, a product that we developed at a shoestring budget. My team and I have been working on this product for a very long time and now that it is available in India, we are planning on expanding in the US too. We aim to provide all infertility related solutions on a single platform and we are overwhelmed with the response that we have been getting. I am also proud to announce that VConceive has been selected by Amazon Launchpad which is a platform for customers to sift through a range of cutting edge products. The company has filed 6 patents so far and we look forward to having many more," said Vikram Rajput, Founder and CEO of Subhag Healthtech.



"VConceive should be recommended as the first line cost-effective modality for infertile couples who can use it in the privacy and comfort of their home. It helps to build confidence and ease out stress especially when the world is suffering from Corona. Such measures can help couples to plan a baby with certain terms and conditions applicable," said Richa Sharma, Reproductive Endocrinologist (Infertility).



Apart from VConceive, Subhag HealthTech has also developed AndroWash which eliminates the Andrologist from the value chain, this preprogrammed, automated, sperm washing device will now enable MBBS, Gynaecologist to perform the sperm wash at their clinic without depending on the labs, In India, all Tier III and IV cities do not have andrologist hence doctors in this cities had to refer patient to metro cities to IVF clinics. Many doctors have already started their new service vertical of IUI.

