Success comes to those who differentiate themselves: Vivek Bhandari, Scholarly

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI/Mediawire): At 99 degrees, water is hot, at 100 degrees, it changes to steam that can power an engine. The one extra degree of temperature makes all the difference between simply hot and something that moves mountains. Going that extra step is key to differentiating yourself whether in school, college, or workplace.

University Admissions

Differentiation is especially important in the context of University Admissions. Apart from high school grades, what life experiences have you acquired, what motivates you and what sets you apart, help to create a compelling admission application. Universities look for a complete student, someone that will succeed in studies and beyond. Will you be able to handle the academic rigor of their classes? They also assess your potential as a graduate of their school. Are you someone who could become a CEO? Win the Nobel Prize? Become a Prime Minister? Universities use your extracurricular activities, application essays and the letters of recommendation to judge your focus and future potential. Additionally, for international students, most universities have weightage for English language proficiency. They want to make sure that the students will be able to follow the professors and engage with the class.

Time Constraints in Grade 11 and 12.

High school students are pressed for time. It does not matter whether you are preparing for IIT, NEET, Ivy Leagues, UK, Australia or Canada, the number of hours, days, or months available are limited. It is crucial for students (and parents) to make sure that the time is spent on the most relevant activities. In this context the summer months after Grade 10 and Grade 11 are especially important. We have seen high school students utilize their summers in several ways: attending workshops, participating in social projects, coaching in their weak subjects, or attending summer camps.

The COVID pandemic has led to several constraints in working in proximity with others. Whilethe situation will improve with vaccination, there are still several months (or maybe years) before things return to normal. This has limited the options available to students to participate in extracurricular activities and to develop their profiles.

Scholarly is an EdTech company which recognized this problem. Scholarly brings College Credit courses from US universities to international students in the comfort and safety of their home. Classes are conducted from special studios in the university campus and by full time professors. These are live interactive classes providing three-way interaction between the student, the professor, and other students. Courses are based on actual college curriculum and lead to college credits.

Students may also opt to write a Research Paper under the guidance of a university professor. Upon successful completion, students get college credits for their Research Paper. High quality papers that are endorsed by the professor may also be published.

The live online College Credit courses and Research Papers provide several benefits to students seeking differentiation and additional learning.



1. Demonstrate your college readiness, your ability to follow college level classes and meet the professor's expectations.

2. Demonstrate your focus and interest in the subjects of your choice.Make informed decisions about what you would like to study in college.

3. Get a flavour of US college education and classes while still in Grade 11 or 12. Certain subjects (for example Foundations of Astronomy or Cognitive Psychology) may not be available at all in high school.

4. Demonstrate your ability to work with University Professors on Research Papers or independent study projects. High quality papers that are endorsed by the professors may also be published.

5. Earn transferrable college credits that are recognized across the USA.

In our experience the College Credit Courses, and Research Papers provide a meaningful avenue to students to learn new subjects and to strengthen their profile. The summers provide a meaningful amount of time that students can invest in suitable activities. We are confident that students will be able to create the differentiation they need for success by investing their time wisely in College Credit Courses and/or Research Papers.

Vivek Bhandari is the Chief Executive and Co-founder of Scholarly. He holds a B.Tech from IIT Delhi and a MBA from IIM Calcutta. Vivek has worked extensively in financial services, real estate and mortgages space in USA, Europe, and India. He is passionate about education and use of innovative technologies to make best education accessible across the globe. You can find Vivek on LinkedIn.

