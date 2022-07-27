Success Gyan's Super Speaker Season 2 registrations cross 1.5 lakhs

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 27 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Leading training events platform for personal and professional growth, Success Gyan, has announced the second season of India's first-ever speaking reality show Super Speaker.

Marking a grand success in its first season, Super Speaker is the ultimate quest for India's next best speaker who will join Success Gyan's team of world-class coaches.

Registrations are open for all established and first-time speakers from all walks of life possessing the drive to inspire and impact people with their voices. Success Gyan's team of coaches has been inspiring, educating and empowering individuals by sharing programs in all domains like personal growth, financial management, career growth, effective entrepreneurship, and business acceleration to empower individuals to live life at their highest potential.

"At Success Gyan, we believe India has immense potential in the teaching and coaching space. With Super Speaker, we are proud to continue the tradition of discovering hidden gems. The world needs more trainers and speakers who can create an impact. If you have a message worth sharing, we want to give you the opportunity to influence countless others. With this initiative, we come closer to our motto of making India the training capital of the world," says Surendran J, Founder & CEO, Success Gyan.

Success Gyan opened the registrations for Super Speaker Season 2 on April 10, 2022. In a massive feat testimony to the popularity and engagement generated by Season 1, the number of registrations for the second season has surpassed 1,50,000 and is expected to be on a steady rise till it closes on July 31, 2022. This number is already triple the number of registrations received for the first season.



From all the registrations, the Super 1000 will be shortlisted for Round 2 on August 15, 2022. The jury will consist of Rajiv Talreja, Asia's leading business coach; Siddharth Rajsekar, India's leading info-marketing expert; Puja Puneet, India's leading life coach; Surendran J, Founder and CEO of Success Gyan; Jack Canfield, international best-selling author and world renowned success coach and Master of Masters, Blair Singer.

The winner will get a life changing opportunity to speak alongside the best international speakers on the Success Gyan platform. The winner will also receive a cash prize of INR 10 lakhs and the top 10 finalists will get scholarships to Success Gyan's world-class courses worth INR 35 lakhs. The runner-up will receive an INR 5 lakh cash prize.

Super Speaker Season 1 was won by Warun Mehta, a brilliant nutrition and lifestyle coach.

Register at https://superspeaker.com/.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

